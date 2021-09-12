Travel local

Explore Namibia this coming holiday season

The NTB and NBC launched a tourism campaign that is backed by specials from the private sector in a bid to keep the industry afloat.

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year 2020, compared to 2019.

This, according to Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, will be the case, even though all subsectors like the high-end fly-in safaris and tour operations will not greatly benefit from it due to limited market size and affordability.

Shifeta was speaking at the launch of the Domestic Tourism Campaign by the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) in collaboration with the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Friday. He said that 169 565 tourist arrivals in 2020 represent a massive 89.4% decline in comparison to the 1 595 973 tourist arrivals in 2019.

“We also noted that on average 7-10% occupancy was witnessed in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 according to NTB Levy Returns data. The average occupancy for Q1 and Q2 in 2021 increased to 10 – 15%. Of that, about 70 – 80% of these average occupancies were driven by domestic tourists,” he added.



Carefree travel

The minister urged for a strong public private partnership model to revive growth, adding that a clear communication is needed so that aspiring travellers know they can come to Namibia without any concern.

The N$2.3 million campaign, which will run until March 2022, aims to promote domestic tourism and therefore highlights the quality destination, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across Namibia.

NTB Chairperson, Madelein /Goagoses, said the campaign is backed by specials by the private sector to broaden the uptake to regional SADC breaks for more value addition. “NTB calls on Namibians to start planning for the upcoming festive season to explore the country and support domestic tourism. We believe that tourism is everyone’s business and we must all, in one way or another, play our part.”

The campaign, in multi-media form, comprises three television adverts to be flighted during prime-time slots on NBC 1; the same shall be translated into voice for airing on various radio stations in local languages. – Nampa

