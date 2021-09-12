Travel local

Explore Namibia this coming holiday season

12 September 2021 | Tourism

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year 2020, compared to 2019.
This, according to Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, will be the case, even though all subsectors like the high-end fly-in safaris and tour operations will not greatly benefit from it due to limited market size and affordability.
Shifeta was speaking at the launch of the Domestic Tourism Campaign by the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) in collaboration with the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on Friday. He said that 169 565 tourist arrivals in 2020 represent a massive 89.4% decline in comparison to the 1 595 973 tourist arrivals in 2019.
“We also noted that on average 7-10% occupancy was witnessed in Q3 and Q4 of 2020 according to NTB Levy Returns data. The average occupancy for Q1 and Q2 in 2021 increased to 10 – 15%. Of that, about 70 – 80% of these average occupancies were driven by domestic tourists,” he added.

Carefree travel
The minister urged for a strong public private partnership model to revive growth, adding that a clear communication is needed so that aspiring travellers know they can come to Namibia without any concern.
The N$2.3 million campaign, which will run until March 2022, aims to promote domestic tourism and therefore highlights the quality destination, visitor attractions and experiences on offer across Namibia.
NTB Chairperson, Madelein /Goagoses, said the campaign is backed by specials by the private sector to broaden the uptake to regional SADC breaks for more value addition. “NTB calls on Namibians to start planning for the upcoming festive season to explore the country and support domestic tourism. We believe that tourism is everyone’s business and we must all, in one way or another, play our part.”
The campaign, in multi-media form, comprises three television adverts to be flighted during prime-time slots on NBC 1; the same shall be translated into voice for airing on various radio stations in local languages. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Pay cuts continue at NWR

2 weeks ago - 29 August 2021 | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Top tips for great customer service

3 weeks ago - 17 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • Raven Ntjamba Customer service in Namibia does not often get positive reviews. However, different organisations and individuals have invested in several ways to...

Massive decline in tourism arrivals

1 month - 12 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • Ellanie SmitThere were only 169 565 tourist arrivals last year, compared to more than 1.595 million the previous year, indicating an 89% decline...

Pandemic batters pre-Covid 19 tourism optimism

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] August 2021 United Nations report on Namibian tourism documents the extreme plunge of the sector’s optimism for the future in the aftermath...

NWR reassigns resort managers

1 month - 06 August 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited has effected changes within its operations to prepare the organisation for the remainder of the year and beyond.In light of...

More pay cuts at NWR

2 months ago - 09 July 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts announced another round of paycuts for staff at all levels for a period not exceeding three months, starting in August.In a media...

Meet NWR’s influencers

2 months ago - 01 July 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 and 31 May, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) gave social media influencers the chance to submit a two-page proposal highlighting why NWR should collaborate...

Black Friday booking extension allowed

2 months ago - 22 June 2021 | Tourism

Throughout the past 15 months, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) needed to find innovative ways to sustain its business. Through various specials, such as its Black...

New owners for iconic Safari Hotel

4 months ago - 12 May 2021 | Tourism

Funds advised by Kasada Capital Management today announced the acquisition of the 414-key Safari Hotels and Conference Centre in Windhoek. This transaction will be made...

Nam to host UN WTO regional conference

4 months ago - 09 May 2021 | Tourism

Namibia will host the United Nations World Tourism Regional Conference, aimed at branding and enhancing the image of Africa as a tourist destination next month.The...

Latest News

Shocking electricity theft in the...

14th of September 10:38 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,discourages members of the public from tampering or...

No means no!

17 hours ago | Education

The US government-funded DREAMS Program recently certified 23 young Namibian women as No-Means-No instructors to train adolescent girls in techniques to protect themselves against gender-based...

Inmates squeezed into overcrowded cells

17 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Office of the Ombudsman 2020 annual report shows that many Namibian police stations are overcrowded and in bad shape. The report, released...

Agri advisory training a hit

19 hours ago | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted...

Searching for oil in a...

23 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has accepted the application from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), with the latter...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

1 day - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Traffic fines still up in...

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Transport

City Council is still waiting for a traffic offenders report from the City Police to guide them in their quest to implement traffic amnesty for...

Suicide in the spotlight

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Local News

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services Esther Muinjangue launched the Khomas Suicide Prevention Taskforce, a multi-sectoral unit that will strive towards achieving zero suicides.The...

Travel local

1 day - 12 September 2021 | Tourism

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year...

Load More