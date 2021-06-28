Travel permits only available here

28 June 2021 | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and Rehoboth.
By way of a media statement, the ministry said many residents have been observed flocking to Police offices following the announcement of the implementation of amended regulations by the ministry on 17 June 2021.
Authorised officers for issuance of permits are NamPol station commanders, high-ranking officers or designated officers by the NamPol Inspector-General; executive directors or regional directors of the ministries of health, education, trade and environment.
“Persons permitted entry, transit or exit into or out of restricted areas should adhere to the public health regulations. Hence all regional health directors are urged to bring the content of the public notice to the attention of all relevant offices and counterparts in the respective regions to ease congestion at police stations countrywide and to avert further Covid-19 transmission,” the health ministry said. – Nampa

