Travel to Sossus by train?
Plans opposed
15 March 2022 | Tourism
Shifeta already granted concession rights to Sky Eye Tours & Hospitality in March 2020 for a “fixed helium hot air balloon and a motorized passenger transport system” at Sossusvlei in the Namib-Naukluft Park. This is on condition that the Monument Council has no objections, that Sky Eye Tours & Hospitality has an environmental clearance certificate (ECC) and that Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) is involved.
For the approval of an ECC, an environmental impact study (EIA) is required, which Green Earth Environmental Consultants is currently compiling. They recently released details about this in an information sheet.
In the meantime, the first public meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for 1 April at 10:00 at the Sossusvlei Lodge.
As background, the information sheet mentions that Sossusvlei is a popular travel destination. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, between 1 000 and 1 500 tourists visited the vlei daily, which is over 600 000 tourists a year. The road from Sesriem to the Sossusvlei car park is tarred, but for the last 4km to the vlei, a 4x4 vehicle is required.
“There is no designated road from the car park to, for example, Dooievlei and visitors and the NWR vehicles follow the river. Meanwhile, the vehicle lanes are up to 50 meters wide, which has an impact on the environment,” according to the information sheet.
It is in light of this, that Sky Eye Tours & Hospitality wants to build a “modern transport service” allowing visitors of the future to travel the last 4km by train.
The railway track will be built on pillars five meters above the ground. Walkways and platforms will also be placed on elevated decks “so as not to disturb the natural flow of the river”. Power for the train will be supplied by two generators, and a one-way trip will take about 12 minutes.
At the end of the railway line, in Sossusvlei itself, the company wants to install and operate a fixed helium-filled hot air balloon. Tourists can then view the vlei and the dunes from up to 150 meters above the ground.
A kiosk and restaurant is also envisaged.
Since the announcement of the project, resistance has been received especially from residents from the area and lodge owners. They describe the plans and the train as a disgrace that will negatively affect the unspoiled scenery. They argue that at a national cultural heritage sight like Sossusvlei, a development of this magnitude cannot be allowed to take place. The concern is that Sossusvlei will lose its natural charm and flair. – [email protected]