Trees in capital not yet replaced
31 January 2022 | Environment
The seven trees that were removed from the capital's central business district in March last year were set to be replaced with new trees at National Arbour Day in October last year.
However, this did not happen.
Speaking to the municipality when the trees were removed, municipal spokesperson Harold Akwenye said that the trees were too old and needs to be replaced.
Upon enquiry, Akwenye said that the municipality’s parks department is working closely with Rynard Mudge Architects to plant indigenous trees.
“The trees will be planted as soon as the contractor has completed the necessary concrete work. As this part of the project could cause possible water disruptions to some parts of the central business district, this is done with the necessary care and in consultation with the relevant stakeholders to manage its potential impact. Unfortunately, the festive season and business closures in that time, interrupted the process,” he said.
Akwenye said in May last year that the tree stumps would be removed in the same month and new trees would be planted in October, as the trees were still in the city's nursery at the time and the municipality was waiting for spring.
“Various considerations regarding the renovation of Zoo Park are still being discussed. Unfortunately, a lack of money is currently delaying this progress.”