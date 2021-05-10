Trial over police attack on trans Namibian begins
10 May 2021 | Justice
The trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High Court today.
Jasper Cloete, a transgender woman who identifies as Mercedez von Cloete, in 2017 brought the lawsuit against the Ministry of Safety and Security after she was allegedly assaulted in the early morning hours 6 July 2017 after buying chicken at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) branch in Windhoek’s city centre.
Cloete says she was accosted by plainclothes police officers at around 02:30 inside the fast food outlet. She was bundled into a police van, handcuffed and assaulted by an officer only identified as “Officer Kavari” in the van on the way to the police station.
She claims during the attack the officer repeatedly assaulted her physically and verbally by labelling her with derogatory terms based on her gender identity.
The incident took place in front of a witness, a friend of Cloete’s, who was also in the police van.
After Cloete was driven to a nearby police station, camera footage shows she was again attacked outside the police station. Cloete says she was beaten and kicked because she demanded to know why she had been taken into custody.
The police admit that a “struggle” took place that was captured on CCTV footage. However, they argue that Kavari was provoked when Cloete attacked him. The police say an officer Kavari simply “retaliated in self-defence by throwing punches back at the plaintiff (Cloete) who then went down gasping for air.”
In her witness statement, Cloete says her friend who had been allowed to accompany her from KFC, picked her up and took her into the police station, where they reported the assault by the plainclothes police officers. She claims she was told to return the next day to open a case.
Horror
Laurika Letitia Williams, a friend who assisted Cloete in the days after the attack, informed the court that when she first saw the CCTV footage she was “horrified”.
“I saw the Plaintiff (Cloete) being brutally manhandled by one particular officer. The officer on the footage had a much bigger body than the Plaintiff. The plaintiff’s friend, who was present, attempted to intervene at some point but failed.”
Cloete says other police officers who stood nearby refused to intervene.
Williams says the footage “was extremely difficult and horrific to watch. In my opinion, the Plaintiff deserves justice. The Plaintiff was distraught and visibly shaken up, even after the assault; she was very brave for returning to the station where the assault was perpetrated.”
Williams says in the aftermath of the attack, Cloete has lived in constant fear and “has changed significantly from the person I knew prior to the incident”.
Cloete informed the court since the attack she has felt “very angry at the system and the way things are designed. Because I present myself differently, that apparently makes it fine for me to be assaulted and denied services. I am very disappointed that the police, who are charged to uphold the rule of law, are now the ones I fear the most.”
She added that the incident has not been investigated by the police.
In their court filings, the police admit that Kavari has since left their service and “cannot be traced”.
Cloete says the fact she was assaulted for merely buying chicken has instilled in her a deep and constant fear that a similar incident can “happen at any moment”.
She is asking the court to award her N$200 000 in damages.
Defence
The safety and security ministry deny any wrongdoing. They claim the officers were simply carrying out their duty by “removing the Plaintiff who was causing a disturbance in a public place”. They also argue that the emotional trauma experienced by Cloete after the assault was “self-inflicted” and the police cannot be held liable.
In their plea, the ministry admits that a “Constable Shivera, Constable Kavari and Mr Isaak from the neighbourhood watch” were at the KFC whilst on official duty for a quick snack. It is alleged that Kavari and Isaak saw Cloete causing a public disturbance and that they asked her to “calm down” When she refused, they took her into custody.
They claim she appeared intoxicated and threatened to spray them with pepper spray. They claim she continued to be unruly in the van.
High Court judge Esi Schimming-Chase is presiding over the trial. Cloete is represented by Unomwinjo Katjipuka-Sibolile of Nixon Marcus Public Law Office, while the police are represented by a government attorney.