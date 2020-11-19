Triathletes persevere

Off road event attracts runners, swimmers and cyclists

19 November 2020 | Sports

This year’s RMB off-road triathlon took place at Lake Oanob with 180 participants, ranging in age from 6 to 62. Participants could choose between three distances: The Mini Triathlon (330m swim, 4.5km cycle, 2km run), the Sprint (600m swim, 14km cycle, 4km run) and the Enduro (1.1km swim, 26km cycle, 8km run).
The overall Enduro female winner was Benita Kasch – current Namibian triathlon champion – in a time of two hours 32 minutes, while the overall Enduro male winner was Divan du Plooy in a time of 2:05:55. Paddy Murphy was the first male master in 2:54:24, while the first female master was Karin Brockmann in 3:23:05.
Phillip Chapman, CEO of RMB Namibia, said the bank was proud to be the title sponsor of the RMB Off-Road Triathlon, as one of its strategic sponsorship pillars is to capitalise on the many synergies between banking and this gruelling sport.
“Sponsorships are a great vehicle to extend the RMB Solutionist Thinking approach beyond the scope of banking to benefit the individuals and communities in which we operate,” he said.
Chapman added that triathlons are regarded as the ultimate physical and mental test for an athlete. “Individual skill is required both in banking and endurance, but the real test lies in how well the individual and a business can navigate difficult conditions, and persevere despite the odds. That’s where the magic happens, even in business. We continue to support and celebrate the courage of our triathletes. Their strength and ability to beat the odds and to rise to the challenge can be a daily inspiration to all of us.”
Divan du Plooy commented that the RMB Off-Road Triathlon was definitely the highlight of the year for him. “The route was tough and well-marked. The competition was also very tough. I loved the run route. Hills, valleys, riverbeds, boulder hopping, so much variety, a true off-road race. It is great to be back in Namibia and racing again.”
The next FNB Sandman Triathlon will take place on 6 December in Swakopmund.

Triathletes persevere

