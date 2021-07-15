Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

Tributes have been pouring in for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday. Photo Nampa

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of 52, with many describing him as a legend.

In a media statement, Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani described Ndjavera as not only a theatre actor, but a man with undeniable talent who led a multifaceted and extraordinary career. “His candid heart and immeasurable talent will live on through his work in the arts. Through his roles and the different characters that he portrayed and brought to life, Ndjavera paved the way for future generations of Namibian actors and actresses. He made us laugh and he made us cry. He touched every element of the Namibian spirit and we all felt a collective national pride whenever we would watch one of his plays or films,” said Venaani, adding that the accolades he received, such the Best Actor Award in 2014 and the Best Director Award in 2016, are testament of his unparalleled talent.

Speaking to Nampa, local writer and director Frederick Philander described Ndjavera as a thespian who invested his heart and soul in every character he portrayed. “Knowing David meant the world to me. As a creator, as an actor, as a person, as my friend, as a father, he was perfect. As a nation, we owe it to David to celebrate his life,” he said.

He further noted that Ndjavera was a kind-hearted man who helped everybody regardless of who they were. “He was a star and he died a star in my opinion. I don’t know anybody better than David Ndjavera in this country on any level of film, stage or radio. He was the best and he should be respected and remembered for what he brought into the equation to help develop this struggling arts sector that we find ourselves in,” he concluded.

The Namibia Film Commission on its part, through a post on social media said Ndjavera, who was passionate, charismatic, hardworking and full of energy, leaves behind a rich legacy. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Ndjavera, who has left deep footprints in the film industry through his craft,” the commission said.

The late actor is amongst others known for his roles in the movies Katutura, Hairabeb and the Taste of Rain. – Nampa



