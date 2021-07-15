Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

15 July 2021 | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of 52, with many describing him as a legend.
In a media statement, Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani described Ndjavera as not only a theatre actor, but a man with undeniable talent who led a multifaceted and extraordinary career. “His candid heart and immeasurable talent will live on through his work in the arts. Through his roles and the different characters that he portrayed and brought to life, Ndjavera paved the way for future generations of Namibian actors and actresses. He made us laugh and he made us cry. He touched every element of the Namibian spirit and we all felt a collective national pride whenever we would watch one of his plays or films,” said Venaani, adding that the accolades he received, such the Best Actor Award in 2014 and the Best Director Award in 2016, are testament of his unparalleled talent.
Speaking to Nampa, local writer and director Frederick Philander described Ndjavera as a thespian who invested his heart and soul in every character he portrayed. “Knowing David meant the world to me. As a creator, as an actor, as a person, as my friend, as a father, he was perfect. As a nation, we owe it to David to celebrate his life,” he said.
He further noted that Ndjavera was a kind-hearted man who helped everybody regardless of who they were. “He was a star and he died a star in my opinion. I don’t know anybody better than David Ndjavera in this country on any level of film, stage or radio. He was the best and he should be respected and remembered for what he brought into the equation to help develop this struggling arts sector that we find ourselves in,” he concluded.
The Namibia Film Commission on its part, through a post on social media said Ndjavera, who was passionate, charismatic, hardworking and full of energy, leaves behind a rich legacy. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Ndjavera, who has left deep footprints in the film industry through his craft,” the commission said.
The late actor is amongst others known for his roles in the movies Katutura, Hairabeb and the Taste of Rain. – Nampa

Similar News

 

’n Beertjie vol hoop

3 days ago - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Families torn apart

3 days ago - 13 July 2021 | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

1 week ago - 05 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

2 weeks ago - 01 July 2021 | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Davids aiming for the stars

2 weeks ago - 30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

WE mourns the passing of our friend and colleague

3 weeks ago - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

Tributes pour in for man who named Namibia

3 weeks ago - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Meet Michael !Goreseb – NWR’s resident snake handler

1 month - 09 June 2021 | People

The mere mention of the word snake sends chills up some people's spines, but Micheal !Goreseb, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) snake handler, finds them fascinating.Having...

Deputy mayor urges woman to rise up

1 month - 30 May 2021 | People

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said that women should rise up and defend themselves against any form of abuse.Hanases made these remarks...

Namibian LGBTQ exile dies in UK

2 months ago - 25 April 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] young Namibian who reportedly fled Namibia and sought asylum in Britain because of discrimination experienced due to his bisexuality, died by suicide...

Latest News

National census postponed

22 hours ago | Government

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced that the 2021 Population and Housing Census that was scheduled for August this year, has been postponed to August...

Tributes pour in for legendary...

22 hours ago | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

Human trafficking: Namibia retains ranking

23 hours ago | Crime

Namibia retained its status as a Tier 1 country in the 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report for the second consecutive year for prohibiting severe...

CoW query counter closed

23 hours ago | Local News

The City of Windhoek said that in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the payment query counter at their Revenue Collection section will...

Teen pregnancies continue to rise

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Health

The rate of teenage pregnancy in Namibia has increased over the past five years, with 3 676 teenagers falling pregnant so far in 2021.These statistics...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Cemetery bursting at the seams

2 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

US support for sex workers

2 days ago - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

It is not a hot day, but the sun is striking a bright reflection from the white sandy soils of the village at the outskirts...

Load More