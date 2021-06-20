Tributes pour in for man who named Namibia

Tributes have poured in for Mburumba Kerina who died at the age of 89 in Windhoek last week. Photo faces-of-namibia.com

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu Jnr



Namibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old in a Windhoek hospital last Monday evening, having succumbed to the coronavirus.

For a great majority, Kerina has done his part in the country’s political, academic and social justice theatres. He is credited with naming Namibia and Swapo. He also helped form other smaller political formations that exist to this day. He was among the first petitioners to the United Nations in 1956 to internationalise the conditions the country endured under the repugnant South African apartheid regime. And like a boxer, he left it all in the ring.

“It’s a big tree [that has fallen] in the history of Namibia. He is definitely one of the founding fathers. A lot of Namibian history is gone with him. But he has done his part. I think we can only thank him for what we have today,” said political commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah, adding that the baton has now been handed over to another generation that should complete the liberation project.

“Namibia is still a nation in transition especially in terms of economic emancipation. It is now for us the younger generation to take the question of economic emancipation further,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Nahas Angula says for those who participated in Namibia’s liberation struggle, Kerina was a source of inspiration. “A tree cannot be without roots. Mburumba Getzen is one of the roots on which the Namibian tree is growing. We must honour and respect him. We have lost a library but he did his part. It’s for us to do our part and leave some sort of legacy behind,” he said.

The “professor” as many fondly come to know him, is one of a handful of politicians alongside founding president Sam Nujoma, late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo and late Theo-Ben Gurirab considered to be in a league of their own. “We are losing our icons. Kerina leaves behind a rich legacy and it is our duty to carry it forward. It is saddening to hear his passing but he did all he could,” former deputy prime minister Libertina Amathila said.



Visionary leader

Political commentator and academic, Fanuel Kaapama remembers Kerina as an astute academic, visionary leader and a man whose principles remained solid till the end. “He was a pioneer in many respects, that’s what the Namibian history should recognise him for. He was followed by many other petitioners who went to the UN including Jariretundu Kozonguizi and later Nujoma, Zed Ngavirue and Markus Kooper followed Kerina. He was a nationalist,” he said.

Kerina was ahead of his time during the 1950s and 1960s, Kaapama said. “He tried to implement some ideas that Namibia as a country was not ready for. His view was that by bringing Namibians of different ethnic groups that are suppressed, you would build a nation and I don’t think many were prepared for that at the time.”

Unfortunately Kerina was not recognised enough while he was alive, Kaapama added.

Social commentator, Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze, summed up Kerina as a creator and doer of things. “Namibia and Swapo are just a few examples. When regard is placed to his many political formations, it tells a story of his ability to form alliances with almost anybody to advance an identified cause. Many will claim a part of him, underlining the giant of a person that he was. Mburumba Kerina will ring for a while longer.”

Historian Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana described Kerina as a man of all seasons. “Many will remember how words would roll off Kerina’s tongue in mesmerising fluidity, his gentle voice, love for dialogue between individuals across all strata of life and his passion for Namibia’s present and future, which until his demise he believed was in the hands of young people.”

Ua-Ndjarakana says Kerina had a sharp tongue, spoke his mind, and never aged in his mind and focus. “I can’t say Namibia has lost, instead Namibia has gained a lot from Kerina, from the genesis of his life to his last moment. The family was shocked that he passed on because he had displayed good health and it’s not surprising. Men of Kerina’s calibre and talent do not die, they depart when they have accomplished their mission on earth,” he added.

Kerina leaves a rich political legacy, as the author of various books such as ‘Namibia - The Making of a Nation’; as well as ‘Chief Hosea Kutako, the Chief and Legend’.



Life line

Kerina served as a consulting lecturer in the USA in 1979 and was also an associate professor in the African Studies Department at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York from 1972 to 1975.

He studied for his PhD in Political Science at the Padjadjaran University of Bandung, Indonesia from 1960 to 1962 in legal courses, following his law studies at the American Extension School of Law in Chicago, Illinois from 1953 to 1957.

He was one of the founding members of Swapo, a member of the Constituent Assembly in 1989 for the Federal Convention of Namibia (FCN) and served as Member of Parliament (National Assembly) for the FCN and in later years for the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO).

He was also a member of the Democratic Turnhalle Alliance, now Popular Democratic Movement, and served as a DTA member of the National Council and that party’s councillor for the Aminius Constituency from 1998 to 2003.

He rejoined Swapo in 2010.

President Hage Geingob has since conferred a State funeral on Kerina. – Nampa



