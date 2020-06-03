Triennial rescheduled to these dates
03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment
The new deadline for artists to submit their artwork is Friday, 6 November, at 16:00. The judging of the artworks will take place early in February 2021, while the official opening will take place in April 2021.
The award ceremony will now take place on Thursday, 8 April 2021, while the exhibition will start on Friday, 9 April 2021, until Saturday, 3 July 2021.
The competitive art exhibition, which is open to all artists with Namibian citizenship, domicile or permanent residence, joins the list of other significant events postponed due to the coronavirus.
“The pandemic has severely affected the visual arts industry, thus prompting the decision to allow visual artists more time to work on their submissions to ensure they submit quality artwork," said Bank Windhoek’s head of corporate social investments, sponsorship and events, Bronwyn Moody.
Staged every three years, the Bank Windhoek Triennial showcases the quality and diversity of artwork produced by Namibian artists.
The inaugural event took place in 2008, with three more taking place in 2011, 2014 and 2017.
“Despite this setback, we are looking forward to innovative works of art, and therefore encourage all artists who meet the qualifying criteria to enter the competition,” NAGN CEO, Snobia Kaputu, said. “This opportunity not only allows artists to win prizes, but also acts as an important platform for networking and adds to the artist's profile. We are confident that artists will transform their Covid-19 experience into captivating masterpieces come next year.”
Updated material
Kaputu added that all updated marketing material for the Triennial would be made available in due course. “In the meantime, we encourage all potential participants to continue with their creative practice and adhere to social distancing measures and regulations as set out by the Namibian government," she said.
In the meantime artists are encouraged to consult with the organisers regarding challenges they may experience producing artwork during this time.
The Triennial aims to celebrate visual art in Namibia, while providing a continued platform for the development and promotion of the Namibian visual art industry.
For more information, call 061 231 160 or 061 231 391, or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]