Trusted Travel System kicks in on Saturday

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia as from Saturday (15 January). From Saturday, only Covid-19 certificates obtained and verified on the system will be accepted to enter or leave. Amongst others, the platform will be available from mid-November at Hosea Kutako International Airport and the Katima Mulilo, Ariamsvlei, North Shore, Trans-Kalahari and Oshikango border posts. Image https://africacdc.org/

