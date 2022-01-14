Trusted Travel System kicks in on Saturday

14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia as from Saturday (15 January). From Saturday, only Covid-19 certificates obtained and verified on the system will be accepted to enter or leave. Amongst others, the platform will be available from mid-November at Hosea Kutako International Airport and the Katima Mulilo, Ariamsvlei, North Shore, Trans-Kalahari and Oshikango border posts. Image https://africacdc.org/

Similar News

 

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met sewe plekke

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

Tourism's silver lining all but gone

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

Rebirth planned for tourism sector

1 month - 24 November 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] 18 months after the corona crisis brought the tourism industry to its knees, government is in the process of developing a Tourism...

Three lucky Namleisure winners

2 months ago - 05 November 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) ran a social media giveaway competition during the second half of October on all its social media pages. Participants had to...

Influencer programme generates great interest

2 months ago - 27 October 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) collaborated with ten social media influencers on its first-ever social media influencer programme, to create awareness of its resorts to a...

Internal discord in the tourism sector

3 months ago - 08 October 2021 | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF) and its founder Nrupesh Soni have been making headlines for months - and not always for...

Reaching for the stars

3 months ago - 07 October 2021 | Tourism

Between 24 August and 21 September 2021, the Universities of Namibia and Oxford jointly offered a free online “Introduction to Astronomy And Astrotourism” (AAA) course...

Planning a holiday? Shark Island is ready for you!

3 months ago - 27 September 2021 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited, which initially planned to renovate its Shark Island campsite in the 2019/2020 financial year, had to postpone its plans due...

Travel local

4 months ago - 12 September 2021 | Tourism

Domestic tourism offers the main chance for driving recovery to the tourism industry, after the noticeable decline in the number of tourists in the year...

Pay cuts continue at NWR

4 months ago - 29 August 2021 | Tourism

In July this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Limited announced the need to cut employees’ salaries as a last resort after it had exhausted all...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More