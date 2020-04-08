Tuition fees a must

Students of private institutions of higher learning will be required to pay tuition fees as lectures will continue via e-learning despite the current circumstances, said Hipa Murangi, a representative of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions in Namibia (APHEIN).

Murangi was speaking about the impact the current pandemic has had on the institutions and measures universities and colleges around the country have taken to conduct lectures. He said that private institutions of higher learning depend solely on students’ funds, therefore for as long as students are receiving education through e-learning as an alternative measure, payment is a requirement.

Murangi said that the institutions would transfer educational content to an e-learning format for students to access, noting that thus far, the majority of institutions have already started with e-learning. “Bear in mind that for most of these institutions the mode of conduct was face-to-face with the students, so there was a need for the institutions to put the content on e-learning, which comes at a cost.”

He added that private higher education institutions cannot provide the needed e-learning option if they do not have the capacity, which comes at a cost. “The most important stakeholders are the students. How do you get content out there to ensure that learning continues to ensure that teaching continues?”

Murangi added that the association is in talks with the ministry of higher education, training and innovation regarding stimulus funds that these institutions can possibly access to keep them running and to allow the continuation of education in the event that students cannot make payments during this period. – Nampa

