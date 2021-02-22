Tura Magic steps up their game

22 February 2021 | Sports

Tura Magic and Galz & Goals reached the final of the Women Super Cup after an impressive performance at the Namibia Football Association Technical Centre in Katutura on Saturday.
Tura Magic, who had a three-goal aggregate lead from the first leg a week ago, stepped up their game, with eight goals passing through V-Power Angels who found the going tough on the day.
Tura Magic’s impressive win ended the two-legged semi-finals with an 11-0 aggregate score line.
In the second match of the day, Galz & Goals who defeated 2017 Super Cup winner Khomas NamPol by a single goal a week ago, reached the final for the first time after keeping their opponents at bay in a match that ended with a goalless score line.
Beverly Ueziua’s only goal from the first fixture of the semi was enough to let her side through to the final.
The final is set for Saturday, 27 February 2021 at a venue still to be announced.
Speaking to the media, Tura Magic coach Shama Gure said credit should be given to the players for bringing their A game on the day. “Today the girls played really well and I did little work on the side line. I am happy to see that they followed all the instructions as given to them. They surprised me with the amount of goals that they scored.”
Galz & Goals coach Ronnie Hoxobeb rejoiced that defeating the cup’s 2017 champions and then reaching the final was a great achievement for his team. “It was not an easy game, it was a war for us, but our defence discipline and our goalkeeper’s exceptional performance took us to the final and we are now set to meet the league’s champions; we will do our work at training and rise a bit higher so we can go for the trophy,” he said. – Nampa

