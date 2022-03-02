Turipamwe launches Co-Create

A design thinking service for innovation

Co-Create by Turipamwe is a tailored interactive experience to ideate new solutions for business challenges by using a combination of business canvases, digital tools, and play to promote divergent thinking. Photo Willem Vrey

Turipamwe launched Co-Create, a new design thinking service for innovation on 1 March 2022.

Co-Create supports teams and organisations who seek to solve their unique challenges by realising their innovation and maximising their business potential. This new service offers design thinking consultation for business acceleration, facilitation for design sprints and workshops, and training in design thinking for organisations and teams.

This new service results as a response to a major gap in the market where design innovation is concerned.

Design thinking is a process for innovating business and societal problems, products, and services routinely. The interactive methodology allows teams to ideate new solutions for business challenges by using a clear process in combination of tools such as business canvases, digital tools, and play to promote divergent thinking.

Tanya Stroh, founder and principal designer of Turipamwe, notes that “brilliant ideas require diverse perspectives and inclusive participation. The outcome of our Co-Create sessions is a conclusive one-page strategy ready for immediate implementation, all based on the participants' insights and current business resources.”



Tailored to needs

Co-Create workshops are tailored to specific needs, which are identified prior to the workshop. It is a fun and energising process that solves problems. The client experience includes a free consultation to determine exact goals, a customised, lively co-creation workshop together with the client company team in person or digitally, resulting in a conclusive one-page strategy, ready for immediate implementation, based on workshop insights.

This service is specifically aimed at teams that are ready to evolve the way they think and operate, in response to the future. It is ideal for teams who seek to more significantly engage their customers, users and communities.

“We believe in the power of collective intelligence and design as a driver for innovation in Namibia and Africa at large. We’ve validated this methodology in building our own company. Sharing this way of thinking and working has a transformational impact both business and culture of innovation,” Stroh continues.

Turipamwe is a design agency that collaborates with future-focused businesses and entities that value innovation, creativity, and their communities. They empower purpose-driven brands to maximise their business potential through design thinking and amplify their great work through communication.

Visit turipamwe.com for more information.

