Two days of fighting cancer

18 October 2021 | Social Issues

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and to create awareness and raise funds to help prevent and/or treat breast cancer earlier to help save lives, a complimentary women’s health clinic will be hosted at the CAN medical centre later this week.
The screening will be hosted over two consecutive days Thursday and Friday (28 and 29 October) 2021) at the centre at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West.
Screening entails a free clinical breast examination and a pap smear (cervical investigation) for Namibian citizens and/or permanent residents.
Please note that only 150 women can be screened per day and thus ladies are encouraged to book a timeslot in advance at 061 237740. Regretfully, persons who did not book in advance will have to wait for the last slot if any are still available.
*Bring along your Namibian ID, own gown and wear a mask (comply to Covid-19 protocols).

Similar News

 

Cancer apple project goes digital

5 days ago - 13 October 2021 | Social Issues

A revamped and digitalised 2021 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project launched in Windhoek today.Since its inception in 2000, the project has become one of Namibia’s...

Report blasts severe neglect of San

1 week ago - 06 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] new Amnesty International report contains damning findings of the Namibian government’s devastating neglect of the marginalised and poverty stricken San community, that...

Pension payments start today

1 week ago - 05 October 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] Investments today begins their monthly payments of pension grants, disability grants and funeral benefits to beneficiaries at 12 points in the capital....

Chelsi visits Orlindi

2 weeks ago - 03 October 2021 | Social Issues

Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, visited the Orlindi Orphanage in Windhoek recently, where she spent a few amazing hours with the children. “The team, led...

‘Safeguard rights of persons with albinism’ - Manombe-Ncube

2 weeks ago - 28 September 2021 | Social Issues

Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs in the Presidency, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, has called on Namibians to safeguard the protection and rights of persons with albinism.Speaking at...

Kindergarten feeding changes lives

3 weeks ago - 27 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] than 5 500 vulnerable pre-schoolers receive three free meals at 135 kindergartens across Windhoek’s poverty-stricken informal settlements.The programme is one component of...

BIG speaks out about poverty blueprint

3 weeks ago - 26 September 2021 | Social Issues

The Basic Income Grant (BIG) Coalition of Namibia said that it has taken note that the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare...

Bespoke app for counselling San

3 weeks ago - 22 September 2021 | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Giving frontline officers breathing room

1 month - 13 September 2021 | Social Issues

While Covid has altered the way of life for many of us, frontline officers like health professionals, police officers and military personnel have borne the...

Communities flock to pop-up vaccination sites

1 month - 10 September 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] to 450 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at two pop-up vaccination stations spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady since last week....

Latest News

Eerste globale skatting van belangrikheid...

5 hours ago | Environment

Ongeveer 175 000 plantspesies – die helfte van alle blomplante – maak gedeeltelik of algeheel staat op dierebestuiwers ten einde saad te kan produseer en...

Breath of fresh air for...

5 hours ago | Transport

Long-distance truck drivers who need urgent medical attention can breathe easier after Engen recently handed over six oxygen concentrators to the Walvis Bay Corridor Group...

Two days of fighting cancer

15 hours ago | Social Issues

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and...

SBN’s Geises top of the...

23 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia Holdings chief executive Mercia Geises features in the 17th position on the list of 50 women CEOs leading corporate Africa.Africa.com undertook a...

Khomasdal market the cleanest

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Health

The Khomasdal market was crowned the cleanest market in Windhoek in the small markets category while Wernhil Flea market took first prize in the big...

CoW holds first public meeting

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek embarked upon a series of public meetings which started in the capital on Saturday, and are set to continue until 13...

New ID cards: What to...

1 day - 17 October 2021 | Government

Home affairs minister Albert Kawana said the new national identification cards (IDs) that government is set to introduce, can be used as travel documents with...

Parliament invites public to abortion...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] and lawmakers, including Namibia's deputy health minister, have welcomed the first public parliamentary hearings on legalising abortion since the country's independence slated...

Covid-19: Compliance measures further relaxed...

3 days ago - 15 October 2021 | Health

The current Covid-19 Public Health Regulations will expire at midnight tonight, Friday, 15 October 2021. With the trend of declining Covid-19 positive cases, decreasing hospitalizations...

Load More