Two days of fighting cancer

In observance of “Pink Day 2021”, a commemorative day initiated by the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to honour women diagnosed with breast cancer, and to create awareness and raise funds to help prevent and/or treat breast cancer earlier to help save lives, a complimentary women’s health clinic will be hosted at the CAN medical centre later this week.

The screening will be hosted over two consecutive days Thursday and Friday (28 and 29 October) 2021) at the centre at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West.

Screening entails a free clinical breast examination and a pap smear (cervical investigation) for Namibian citizens and/or permanent residents.

Please note that only 150 women can be screened per day and thus ladies are encouraged to book a timeslot in advance at 061 237740. Regretfully, persons who did not book in advance will have to wait for the last slot if any are still available.

*Bring along your Namibian ID, own gown and wear a mask (comply to Covid-19 protocols).

