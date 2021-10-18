Two days of fighting cancer
18 October 2021 | Social Issues
The screening will be hosted over two consecutive days Thursday and Friday (28 and 29 October) 2021) at the centre at 90 John Meinert Street in Windhoek West.
Screening entails a free clinical breast examination and a pap smear (cervical investigation) for Namibian citizens and/or permanent residents.
Please note that only 150 women can be screened per day and thus ladies are encouraged to book a timeslot in advance at 061 237740. Regretfully, persons who did not book in advance will have to wait for the last slot if any are still available.
*Bring along your Namibian ID, own gown and wear a mask (comply to Covid-19 protocols).