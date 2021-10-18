Two more festival spots for ‘Hairareb’

The Namibian film Hairareb will be screened tomorrow at a film festival in Cannes, France. Photo contributed

The Namibian film Hairareb will be screened during the opening ceremony of the Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes tomorrow (19 October) at the Espace Miramar in Cannes.

The film is also a part of the official selection this year, which means it is in competition to receive a Dikalo Award.

Although the festival organisers have invited members of the film’s production company, Ndapunikwa Investments, to attend as guests, this will not be possible due to continuing uncertainty around Covid-19 regulations for visitors to France.

Hairareb has also been invited to participate in the 29th Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), to be held virtually from 26 November to 12 December.

The film has already garnered a number of accolades, including best narrative film, best director and best male actor for the late veteran actor David Ndjavera at the Namibian Theatre and Film Awards.



International acclaim

Hairareb has also received international acclaim, featuring in numerous prestigious international film festivals as an official selection, including the European Film Festival and the Durban International Film Festival. The film has also been showcased to Namibian audiences, premiering at Ster-Kinekor Maerua and Ster-Kinekor Grove in Windhoek, Atlanta Cinema in Swakopmund, and on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation.

Based on a book by August C Bikeur, the film was developed into a script by Aina Ligola Kwedhi. It is executive produced by Dantagos Jimmy Melani, with Ellen Ernst as producer, and award-winner Oshoveli Shipoh as director.

A tribute to Namibian cinematography and storytelling, the tale is told through the eyes of one of Namibia’s oldest and most deeply rooted tribes, capturing love during a time of devastating drought, and is a fitting representation of Namibian cinema for both local and international audiences.

