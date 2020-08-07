Two new classroom blocks for A.I Steenkamp

Director of Education, Arts and Culture in Khomas Region Gerard Vries, Japanese ambassador Hideaki Harada, Principal of A. I. Steenkamp Rudolfine Kamahene, and Chairperson of Khomas Regional Council Rahiel Jacobs inaugurate the newly constructed two classroom blocks that was funded by Japanese government through Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects. Photo Nampa

The A.I Steenkamp Primary School in the capital received two classroom blocks worth N$1.1 million consisting of five new pre-primary classrooms and a storeroom from the Japanese government on Thursday.

The donation was made through the Japanese embassy in Namibia as part of its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP).

Speaking at the inauguration, principal Rudolfine Kamahene said the teachers are inspired to deliver tangible quality education in a well-resourced infrastructure, as well as to meet government halfway by ensuring that 35 learners to one teacher ratio is maintained, which is only possible when there are enough classrooms.

Kamahene thanked the Japanese government, the Ministry of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, the Khomas Regional Council and the Windhoek Vocational Training Centre for giving a helping hand in ensuring the construction of the two classroom blocks became a reality.



Beneficiaries

At the same event, Japanese ambassador Hideaki Harada said the GGP project so far has benefited almost 40 schools since its inception in Namibia in 1997 and A. I. Steenkamp PS is one of them.

“Seven more schools are to receive new school blocks in the near future, while five schools are carrying out their construction work,” added Harada.

Harada also said his government together with Namibian government is currently in the final arrangement to launch a grant cooperation for vocational training. “I wish to emphasize that we are committed to continuing supporting the government of Namibia especially in the education and health sectors, through various schemes of cooperation.”

At the same event, Chairperson of Khomas Regional Council, Rachel Jacobs, urged the school to take good care of the classrooms and utilise for the only reason it was built for, in order to promote quality education. – Nampa

