Two nights of dressing up fun
01 June 2021 | Art and Entertainment
The monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose of entertainment.
According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets to Friday's show are already sold out. “With Covid restrictions that were changed again, we can only sell 40 tickets per night,” she said. Tickets will only be available on pre-sale for Saturday's show, but they are selling like hot cakes.
“We had to turn away 150 people at the last performance due to restrictions and selling tickets beforehand eliminates the issue,” Ehlers said.
Drag Night Namibia was created by drag queens Miss Mavis, Mo NICK Critique and Gigi Has Arrived in collaboration with Café Prestige and Ehlers. "We offer a platform for known and emerging drag queens to razzle and dazzle the crowd to lip syncing, fashion, dance and ecstatic entertainment." According to Ehlers, Café Prestige supports Drag Night in a bid to create a safe space for drag artists and for the LGBTQIA+ community to creatively express themselves.
Tickets cost only N$50 and are available online via www.webtickets.com.na or any Pick n Pay store.