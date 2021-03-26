Uganda steals Desert Jewels’ sparkle

26 March 2021 | Sports

The Ugandan She-Cranes thumped the Namibian Debmarine Desert Jewels by 49 goals to 28 on the second day of the SPAR Challenge Tri-Nations netball tournament at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday evening.
Uganda led 22-17 at halftime.
The outcome of the match was never in doubt, with Uganda firmly in control. After the first quarter, they had a 12-6 lead. Namibia put up a brave fight in the second quarter, at one stage reducing the goal deficit to two goals and outscoring the She-Cranes by 11 goals to 10.
However, Uganda stepped up a gear and left Namibia floundering in the second half. Some careless passes added to the Namibian woes. The more physical Ugandan team kept up the pressure and the Namibians buckled. By the end of the third quarter, Uganda were 37-21 ahead, having restricted Namibia to just four goals in the quarter.
In the final quarter, Uganda continued to pull away from Namibia, scoring 12 goals to Namibia’s seven.
Ugandan goal defence Joan Nampungu was named player of the match.
Namibian coach Julene Meyer said she was happy with her team’s performance in the first half, but conceded that there was still work to be done. “We last played international netball in September 2019 and it is a great privilege to be playing against the world number five and number seven. When you are thrown in at the deep end, you learn to swim very quickly,” she said.
On Saturday, the She-Cranes play the SPAR Baby Proteas at 16:00 and the SPAR Proteas take on Namibia at 18:00.
The matches will be televised live on Supersport Variety 4.

