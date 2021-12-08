UN Namibia launches SDG Private Sector Alliance

08 December 2021 | International

The United Nations Namibia launched the Sustainable Development Goals Private Sector Alliance, a convergence point between the UN System in Namibia and the Private Sector of the country, on 1 December 2021.
The Alliance looks to engage, build trust, exchange know how and technologies, strengthen relationships, bring synergy and coherence between UN Namibia and the private sector to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and help Namibia to achieve Vision 2030 through the relevant National Development Plans (NDPs).
At the heart of this Alliance is maximising collaboration to deliver solutions and impact beyond that of a single actor or actors working independently, with UN Namibia eager to collaborate with private sector organisations who are already committed to responsible business practices in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment, and corruption.
“We are looking for partnerships. We wanted the exposure to other organisations doing the same thing on a coordinated platform to achieve accelerated development in our communities and for our country,” said Mclyn Kasale, Navachab Gold Mine representative.
To inspire all businesses and organisations in attendance, the launch was creatively facilitated to scope an understanding and expectations of private sector needs in working with the UN. Participants were challenged with fun tools, such as the Swift 30 SDG Edition game and other thought-provoking exercises, to initiate open conversation and interaction around the interconnected and critical role the SDGs play in our everyday lives.
“Using the SDGs as the accepted framework we need to increase convergence between business goals in alignment of the development agenda of Namibia,” said Sen Pang, UN Namibia Resident Coordinator.
Establishing the SDG Private Sector Alliance illustrates a recognition that the private sector is a critical partner to achieving the SDGs, with one of the major shifts of the last 10 years being an increased understanding of the essential role of business as a key partner in development.

Custodian
In Namibia, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and economic crises, it becomes apparent that any developmental agenda that does not integrate the private sector ignores a crucial partner in improving conditions for all Namibians, particularly in sustainable human development and inclusive market development.
“The UN System is the custodian of the SDGs and it is important for collaboration and partnership to understand this focus and the approach of the UN, while simultaneously expressing to the UN the goals and ambitions of the private sector,” said Bronwyn Moody from the Capricorn Group.
The next steps of the SDG Private Sector Alliance is to charter an implementing strategy and operational framework. Private sector co–chairs were nominated to serve alongside the UN team to signify partnership, transparency and accountability to facilitate and invoke broader private sector participation.
The focus areas of Alliance is on SDGs through the four pillars of the United Nations Partnership Framework (UNPAF), namely, Social Transformation, Economic Progression, Environmental Sustainability and Good Governance.
Establishing the SDG Private Sector Alliance reflects the urgency of Namibia having less than 10 years left to deliver on goals such as Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

