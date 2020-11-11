UN Namibia releases A Day in the Life of a Namibian Child

Commemorating UN75

11 November 2020 | Education

Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations, UN Namibia launched the video A Day in the Life of a Namibian Child, starring three school-age children from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds that briefly crosses into their daily lives.
The video takes viewers into their world of hope, dreams, enthusiasm, and motivation to learn and improve themselves. It portrays the rights of the child to imagine their future and the support available to help them reach their full potential and achieve their goals.
The video provides a glimpse into the inequalities that exist in education as well as the economic impacts whether direct or indirect in supporting children to make important life decisions. It also takes the audience on an extended path to achieve equality, quality education, and better life conditions for all children, which are crucial in achieving of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
The role players in this short video showcase the Namibian child as protagonists in the live story of many children, aspiring to achieve their hopes and dreams.
The changing world of work and the skills children need to succeed are key areas of concern and calls for international collaboration for development in economic and social sector.
Being aware of the difficulties and economic and social inequalities that came to light even stronger during the Covid-19 pandemic, the United Nations acknowledges that more children are in need to be supported and the system will continue to work with governments, businesses and the international community to develop inclusive programmes to address the inequalities that still exist.
The video is available at https://bit.ly/3eN1Ct8

