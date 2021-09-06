Unam dogs sniff out Covid

06 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

Sniffer dogs trained by the University of Namibia's (Unam) School of Veterinary Medicine to detect Covid-19, identified 90% of the selected samples as being Covid-19 positive and have so far not had a false negative. .
The school started training Beagles as sniffer dogs at the beginning of last year.
According to Dr Anna Marais, co-dean of the school, the process involves taking a sweat sample from under a person's arm. “We take sweat samples from patients who have given their consent. It is then used at Unam's Neudamm campus to train the dogs. Sweat from people who are Covid-19 positive smells different.”
The dogs can be used to test people who are Covid positive or negative. “The dogs can be used when, for example, there is a long line of people at a clinic who want to be tested. People can give a sweat sample and the dogs can sniff out those that are negative - which can then go home - and the rest can be tested further.”
At the moment this is a research project and the dogs and the volunteers who train the dogs are connected to Unam. “However, we can train people and dogs from the ministries of health and environment as well as the police, and they can then send their teams to, among other places, an airport or places where many people gather and the dogs can do the rest. ”
According to Marais, the vice-chancellor was recently in Finland and on arrival at the airport he was given three choices: “Two weeks quarantine, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that will take two days, or a dog test of 0.5 seconds. This shows that the dogs work and they are already used internationally. Our hope is that the Ministry of Health will accept the dog test as a legal test in Namibia. The test is fast and much cheaper than any other test.”
The dog tracking unit at Neudamm was built through private donations.
“Businesses and the public have and still contribute to the project and the results we achieve here - with our volunteers and donations - are on a par with those of our colleagues from around the world.”

Unam dogs sniff out Covid

