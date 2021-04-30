Unam halves faculties

Merges eight into four

Unam has merged its eight faculties into four. Photo Wikipedia

University of Namibia (Unam) Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu announced that the institution has merged its eight faculties into four, effective 1 June 2021.

Speaking at the university’s graduation ceremony held virtually earlier this week, Matengu said the merging is part of the grand transformation that the university faces mainly in the form of restructuring it to be more agile, efficient and sustainable. “In the areas where we have seen poor collaboration, we have merged different units to encourage cooperation and give students richer variety of qualifications from which to choose from,” he said.

Matengu said new faculties are the Faculty of Agriculture, Engineering and Natural Sciences, which is aimed at bringing about collaborations to mechanise and automate agriculture by leveraging the power of engineering, technology and science.

Commerce, Management and Law is also one of the faculties aimed at creating new synergies that give students diverse combinations with multiple exit points. “As the world of work changes, we too must produce a new type of student, one that leaves university mature and sophisticated enough to take on their own ventures,” Matengu stated, adding that the university will also have a Faculty of Education and Human Science which will bring about new collaborations that will impact both arts and the pedagogy.

The fourth is the Faculty of Health Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, in which the institution hopes to see stronger collaboration and sharing of resources between sub-disciplines.

“All these changes mean that we will begin to see a new brand of student emanate from Unam in the near future. One that is diverse, with knowledge of subjects outside of their specialisation and capable of impacting the world of work, research and the business sector in a profound way,” boasted Matengu. – Nampa



