Unam, Meatco take hands

Unam’s VC Prof Kenneth Matengu (right) and Meatco’s chief executive Mwilima Mushokabanji pictured at the signing of the MoU. Photo Nampa

The University of Namibia (Unam) and Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at research innovation for the meat value chain in Namibia.

Speaking at the signing on Tuesday, Unam’s Vice-Chancellor Kenneth Matengu said the five-year MoU commits to building the capacity of students in line with the needs of the livestock sector and includes targeted skills upgrading for Meatco stakeholders. It furthers seeks to develop the pasture seed sector for Namibia through research and seed production and to develop livestock feed resources through sustainable rangeland management strategies, as well as promote home-grown drought responses and climate change adaptation.

Matengu added that the livestock sector makes up 90% of the total agriculture sector in Namibia and supports a large sector of the country’s population, contributing 3.5 per cent of Namibia’s Gross Domestic Product.

At the same event, Meatco’s chief executive Mwilima Mushokabanji said the meat industry faces challenges that require research and innovation, hence the MoU can assist in the sense that Unam’s students can provide some of the answers to these challenges through their research.

Unam, through its Neudamm campus, has 10 000 hectares of land with large and small stock, a piggery, meat processing unit and a food science and technology laboratory for training, research and product development. – Nampa

