UNAM sticks to online classes…

Despite student complaints

31 August 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has decided to continue with online education despite complaints from some students that the e-learning system is flooded with technical issues, leading to failure and poor-quality learning.
UNAM transitioned fully to its online classes in April 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19, which forced educational institutions, including of higher learning, to implement e-learning as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
Although President Hage Geingob on 13 August 2021 announced that all schools and educational institutions can operate at full capacity with strengthened infection prevention and control measures in place, UNAM’s spokesperson John Haufiku said the university is continuing with e-learning until the end of 2021.
He said that due to the current Covid-19 situation and the projected oncoming wave, the university saw it fit to continue with online education. “The university also took into consideration that there are only two months left before the semester ends, so the logistics for both students and lecturers in terms of transitioning back to face-to-face is another factor,” he noted.

Myriad challenges
A second-year student who spoke anonymously said the e-learning methods has many challenges including technical issues, network problems, lack of internet access and poor teaching methods by some lecturers.
“For instance, during examinations the system is overloaded causing it to be slower than the allocated time. UNAM provided students with a pocket Wi-Fi with 10GB of data, however this is not enough because there is no uniformity in teaching as lecturers use different online applications,” the student said.
A first-year economics student shared the sentiments, saying the online system is not user-friendly as the interface limits students from having options as opposed to face-to-face classes.
“We opened up WhatsApp groups where we could communicate but some lecturers do not even read our messages. We cannot ask questions. At least during face-to-face classes, the lecturers are forced to interact with us,” he said.
Haufiku acknowledged that there are challenges for both students and staff to use the e-learning system optimally, but said it is an evolving field with improvements being made as challenges are encountered.
“Challenges are there, but 80% of our students have access to quality teaching and learning through the e-learning platform,” he said. – Nampa

Similar News

 

ICT Training for 200 learners and unemployed youth

10 hours ago | Education

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the...

Africa needs to prioritise STEM-focused education

10 hours ago | Education

The New York Academy of Sciences estimates that sub-Saharan Africa requires 2.5 million more engineers to address the continent’s gravest development problems. In the past...

The basics of plant poisoning

2 days ago - 29 August 2021 | Education

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaA significant number of livestock mortalities in many farming areas can be attributed to plant poisoning, as many farmers report symptoms that...

Elnatan wen Idioomstryd

2 weeks ago - 12 August 2021 | Education

Tweelingsusters Anri en Elsa Visser van die Privaatskool Elnatan het hul titel behou as Idioomstrydwenners.Die kompetisie word deur Bank Windhoek geborg en deur die Afrikaanse...

Award for pic of doctor boarding vessel

2 weeks ago - 11 August 2021 | Education

Medical doctor and final year resident under the Namibian Field Epidemiology Training Programme (FETP) at the University of Namibia Dr Lahja Ipinge won a photo...

Astronomy – free and online

3 weeks ago - 06 August 2021 | Education

An introductory online course on astronomy and astrotourism is being offered online as from 24 August. The course has been developed by researchers at the...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian schools

4 weeks ago - 03 August 2021 | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Musiekonderrig kan leerders vir werkplek toerus

1 month - 28 July 2021 | Education

’n Onlangse navorsingstudie by die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) het bevind dat musiekonderrig in skole leerders met vaardighede kan toerus wat in die werkplek van die...

‘Our learners are going to return as orphans’ –...

1 month - 20 July 2021 | Education

The deputy minister of education, Faustina Caley, expressed concern over the possible adverse psychological effects of the prolonged holidays on learners forced to stay at...

German scholarships for education students

1 month - 20 July 2021 | Education

The German organisation AGDS (Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia) and the German embassy announced the provision of scholarships for BA Education students.This...

Latest News

ICT Training for 200 learners...

10 hours ago | Education

German Ambassador to Namibia Herbert Beck signed a funding agreement with representatives of Maltas Club Namibia valued at N$164 804 and made available through the...

Africa needs to prioritise STEM-focused...

10 hours ago | Education

The New York Academy of Sciences estimates that sub-Saharan Africa requires 2.5 million more engineers to address the continent’s gravest development problems. In the past...

Why keep records of crop...

10 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRecords are a vital component of any farming enterprise and naturally this includes crop production enterprises. Records are usually kept for four...

Property: An asset, not an...

10 hours ago | Life Style

Although property is classified as an asset, there is more to this than initially meets the eye.Assets are purchases that grow in value over time....

Q-KON, Twoobi: Creating access to...

10 hours ago | Technology

A young and dynamic team that was formed in 2016 to expand the Q-KON Group’s presence in Namibia with the specific focus to offer satellite...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir Corné Pretorius

15 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Die nuwe Afrikaanse kunstenaar Corné Pretorius het die afgelope jaar groot sukses behaal met sy debuut-liedjies “Vuur en Vlam”, “Vergewe My”, “Halfvol” en “Biertjies.” Die...

Weed activists turn to courts...

1 day - 30 August 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] more and more countries around the world legalise marijuana for personal and commercial use, Namibian authorities continue to harshly punish users and...

Eagles fly high

1 day - 30 August 2021 | Sports

The Capricorn Group has entered into an agreement with Cricket Namibia to become a main sponsor of women’s cricket, focussing on the National Women’s Team...

International honour for local bank

1 day - 30 August 2021 | Banking

Bank Windhoek was recognised by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns: The advertising and promotion...

Load More