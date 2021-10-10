UNAM victorious

Rugby rules the roost

10 October 2021 | Sports

The University of Namibia (UNAM) Rugby Club are back to their winning ways after beating their cross-town rivals Western Suburbs 36-29 at the UNAM Sports Field on Saturday.
The victory comes after Wanderers had inflicted UNAM’s first defeat (27-25) in the 2021 season last week at the same venue.
UNAM scored five tries through Camlo Martin, Jean-Claude Winkler, Delron Brandt, Gilad Plaatjies and substitute Sunday Haitembu while their fly-half Brandt added 11 more points from the boot (four conversions and one penalty).
Suburbs scored four tries and converted three before adding three more points through a penalty kick by Justin Nel.
Suburbs scored their tries through Rowan Jansen, Gino Wilson, Dumarcho Hartung and Deveroux Jansen.
The result did not stop Suburbs from qualifying for the semi-finals of this year’s season as they managed to gain one bonus point (for scoring four tries).
UNAM coach Johan Diergaardt paid tribute to his side for bouncing back from last weekend’s defeat, saying a lot of lessons were learnt from that.
“Last weekend we played into the hands of Wanderers falling into their traps. We worked on that during the week and corrected it hence we were able to play well this week. Now that we have achieved our set goal of finishing top of the log, we are now looking forward to the semi-finals,” he said.
Suburbs coach Jackie Bock said they expected a tough game from UNAM. “I am confident that we can beat UNAM if we meet them in the semis and finals. We will prepare well for the semis and make sure we do not commit as many mistakes as we did today,” he said.
Other weekend results saw Grootfontein narrowly lose out on a top-four finish when they beat Kudus 46-22 at home, while Rehoboth beat Reho Falcons 34-24 in the Rehoboth derby.
Wanderers beat United 36-15 to end the former champions’ bottom of the log.
The semi-final line-up has been confirmed with UNAM facing Rehoboth at the UNAM Sports Field, while Wanders will play Western Suburbs at Wanderers Park on dates to be confirmed. – Nampa

