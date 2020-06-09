Under a starry night sky
09 June 2020 | Tourism
If you want to break away from the city lights to enjoy nature at its finest, then you shouldn't
miss out on this stargazing event.
Pasjona Safaris in collaboration with well-known hobby astronomer Lutz von Dewitz, takes
the lead in this introductory event to stargazing. Taking place at NamibGrens, the breakaway
weekend will teach you all about the stars. “It's a platform for young and old to learn about
the constellations and be able to see billions and billions of stars,” Lutz said.
This event is scheduled to take place next weekend, but there is only space to accommodate
30 people. Each family will be able to secure their own camping spot, with ample space
between neighbours to secure privacy. “This is a very informal gathering and during the day
you can roam about the premises, have a look through the sun telescope or take a 4x4 hiking
trail,” he said.
The group will be divided in two to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to make use
of the night telescope over the course of the weekend.
The cost for the weekend is N$500 per person per night and includes a soup dinner for one
night, lunch, as well as cake and coffee during the day. Families are welcome to braai at the
premises and have fun.
If you don't have camping gear available, it can be rented at an additional cost and should be
booked upon reservation.
For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected]