Under a starry night sky

Windhoek • [email protected] If you want to break away from the city lights to enjoy nature at its finest, then you shouldn'tmiss out on this stargazing event.Pasjona Safaris in collaboration with well-known hobby astronomer Lutz von Dewitz, takesthe lead in this introductory event to stargazing. Taking place at NamibGrens, the breakawayweekend will teach you all about the stars. “It's a platform for young and old to learn aboutthe constellations and be able to see billions and billions of stars,” Lutz said.This event is scheduled to take place next weekend, but there is only space to accommodate30 people. Each family will be able to secure their own camping spot, with ample spacebetween neighbours to secure privacy. “This is a very informal gathering and during the dayyou can roam about the premises, have a look through the sun telescope or take a 4x4 hikingtrail,” he said.The group will be divided in two to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to make useof the night telescope over the course of the weekend.The cost for the weekend is N$500 per person per night and includes a soup dinner for onenight, lunch, as well as cake and coffee during the day. Families are welcome to braai at thepremises and have fun.If you don't have camping gear available, it can be rented at an additional cost and should bebooked upon reservation.For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected]