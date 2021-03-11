Underwater cultural heritage in the spotlight

Risks include rising work on the seabed, trawling and mineral extraction

11 March 2021 | Environment

A regional meeting on the protection of underwater cultural heritage in Africa is currently underway in Windhoek.
The two-day virtual meeting, which began on Wednesday, is co-hosted by United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in collaboration with Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for contribution towards Unesco’s continued efforts to improve member states’ capacities in protecting their submerged heritage.
According to Unesco representative to Namibia, Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum, the meeting forms part of the efforts to strengthen and increase state cooperation, mutual assistance and exchange of knowledge to protect the most fragile component of shared heritage.
He added that Unesco hopes to see an increase in the volume and scope of underwater archaeological activities in Namibia and Africa as a whole, including the development of underwater archaeology as a discipline, monitoring and inventorying of sites and reinforcement of skills development for authorities.
“It is our commitment, together with the government of the Republic of Namibia, to enhance awareness raising among the general public about all aspects related to the underwater cultural heritage as an important tool for economic development, memory of humanity and inter-cultural dialogue,” said Moussa-Elkadhum.
He pointed out that despite an increased recognition of underwater cultural heritage for its historical, economical, scientific and cultural significance, it is under increasing threat from looting, treasure hunting and commercial exploitation. “It suffers from the rising work on the seabed, trawling and mineral extraction,” Moussa-Elkadhum added.
The meeting, which ends on Thursday, brings together African and international experts on underwater culture to increase awareness of the 2001 Convention and its value, as well as to improve collaboration at national and regional level to ensure strengthened protection of underwater cultural heritage. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Communities at risk

11th of March 12:13 | Environment

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism is intensifying its efforts to address the current increasing devastating human-wildlife conflict incidents in some parts of the...

Going green this Commonwealth Day

1 day - 09 March 2021 | Environment

Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi said Commonwealth High Commissioners in Namibia are expected to plant trees in remembrance of Commonwealth Day.Katjavivi said this...

Southern hyenas ‘don't overexploit any prey species’

2 days ago - 08 March 2021 | Environment

Conservation is a priority at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation – not just to provide evidence-based, scientific data but to heighten educational values when working...

Eerste skatting van Namibië se dolfynbevolkings

1 week ago - 01 March 2021 | Environment

Die Namibiese eilande se mariene bewaringsgebied (bekend as NIMPA), wat 25% van die algehele kuslyn van Namibië beslaan, en een van die grootste mariene bewaringsgebiede...

‘Stop poaching our aloes!’ – CoW

1 week ago - 28 February 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has issued a warning to members of the public that anyone caught harvesting or trading the Aloe plant without approval...

Activists say no to Okavango Delta oil exploration

2 weeks ago - 25 February 2021 | Environment

A group of environmental activists held a protest in Windhoek earlier this week, demanding a moratorium on the oil drilling project in Okavango Delta until...

'La Niña responsible for seal deaths' - researchers

2 weeks ago - 24 February 2021 | Environment

Swakopmund • [email protected] have now established the reason for hundreds of female Cape fur seals aborting their foetuses during the last months of 2020.The research...

Fairy circles: The puzzle solved?

2 weeks ago - 23 February 2021 | Environment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerIn Angola, Namibia and South Africa there are large tracts that resemble a landscape full of freckles or craters. The cause of...

San turn to UNESCO for help

2 weeks ago - 18 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenThe Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has threatened The Namibian newspaper and the internationally renowned National Geographic...

Communication failure threatens rock art

3 weeks ago - 15 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] environment ministry denies any knowledge of a resolution to withdraw the environmental clearance certificates (ECC) issued to mining companies accused of the...

Latest News

Communities at risk

11th of March 12:13 | Environment

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism is intensifying its efforts to address the current increasing devastating human-wildlife conflict incidents in some parts of the...

Interesting and individual - despite...

11th of March 10:55 | Education

By now, the world is almost used to organising differently. But how can you convey insights into lessons without learners, everyday life in the pre-school...

Financial support for local charities...

11th of March 10:46 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you’d like to do your part and donate to charity, then ChariTree is your answer. And while you’regiving, you also stand the...

Around the globe in seven...

11th of March 10:45 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] challenge. Seven days. A total of 95 participating countries and a 40 075km goal.The World Water Run starts on 16 March and ends on...

UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another...

19 hours ago | Accidents

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the...

GDP graduates share their stories

21 hours ago | Banking

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which...

Youth learn about cattle judging

21 hours ago | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

1 day - 10 March 2021 | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Load More