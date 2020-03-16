Unemployed health staff to help

16 March 2020 | Health

Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS)'s executive director Ben Nangombe said plans are underway to call in retired and unemployed health professionals in the fight to curb COVID-19 from spreading.
Nangombe said this after the Namibia Nurses Union (NANU) called on the government to consider and engage unemployed nurses during the fight to supress COVID-19 cases.
In an interview with Nampa on Sunday, Nangombe said the plan was already in motion to bring all health professionals on board, even before the two confirmed cases in the last few days. “We are already at work to bring in everyone that can help the government to fight the virus, not because NANU asked, but because it is the right thing to do. We need everyone to curb the COVID-19 virus from spreading,” he said.
A statement issued by NANU on Sunday said it is crucial for the government to consider and engage the unemployed nurses during this time to help them form a long line of professionals to fight the virus. “This is because, should we continue with the current health care system without immediate changes, then this is a fight we are destined to lose. We cannot afford to go on that destructive path,” they said.
NANU said the confirmation did not come as a surprise as they have been warning government to prepare itself on how it can carefully deal with this virus and avoid the potential and adverse consequences of it. “As nurses, we make an oath to protect our patients and make it our daily task to protect every Namibian. However, it is vital that we get ourselves prepared and ready to deal with this virus.”
NANU thus called on the government to prioritise the health and safety of the healthcare workers and ensure that every health institution is well-equipped with adequate personal protection equipment and well-trained staff. – Nampa

