UNESCO member states accept Windhoek + 30 Declaration

Breakthrough for free and independent media

The 30th anniversary of the 1991 Windhoek Declaration on the Promotion of an Independent and Pluralistic Press in Africa took place in the capital in May this year.

The Windhoek + 30 Declaration on Information as a Public Asset was adopted by the 193 member states last week during the 41st session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) general conference.

In a resolution, the Namibian government called on other member states to accept the Windhoek + 30 Declaration.

The draft statement was accepted by the international media in Windhoek on 3 May this year, at the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Windhoek Declaration on the Promotion of an Independent and Pluralistic Press in Africa.

In the resolution, Namibia calls on Unesco to ensure that support is given to activities that will lead to the achievement of the objectives in the declaration.

In their comments on the draft statement, member states thanked Namibia for its intervention at a time when there is a marked decline in press freedom worldwide. In particular, they praised the statement for the recommendation on the development of national action plans for the promotion of media literacy, the emphasis on the safety of journalists and the prominence it gives to the dissemination and reception of information as a public asset.



Critical, historical challenges

The declaration expands on critical new and historical challenges for freedom of expression that require joint international action by all stakeholders, and calls for a renewed global commitment to freedom of expression, freedom of the press and freedom of information. It also contains recommendations on promoting Internet companies' transparency and accountability.

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) said in a statement that it is proud of government's commitment to promoting press freedom, freedom of expression and access to information - elements that are critically important for the achievement and sustainability of development goals.

"We call on all UNESCO member states to commit themselves to the implementation of the Declaration so that the promotion of a free, independent and pluralistic media is the norm and not the exception," said Zoe Titus, NMT's director.