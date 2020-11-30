UNFPA support for OEWONA

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Office on Monday handed over 2 000 reusable facemasks valued at over N$75 000 to the Organisation for the Empowerment of Widows/Widowers and Orphans of HIV and AIDS (OEWONA). The reusable facemasks will be distributed amongst and benefit pregnant women and vulnerable communities. The donation was received by the former first lady H.E Madame Penexupifo Pohamba, who is the founder and patron of the OEWONA. UNFPA Namibia Representative, Sheila Roseau, handed over the donation on behalf of the Agency. Photo contributed

