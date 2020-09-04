UNICEF heads buying Covid vaccines

Largest, fastest procurement exercise yet

04 September 2020 | Health

UNICEF is leading efforts to procure and supply Covid-19 vaccines in what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever procurement and supply of vaccines, as part of the global vaccine plan of the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
With several vaccine candidates showing promise, UNICEF will lead efforts to procure and supply vaccines for 92 low- and lower middle-income countries. In addition, UNICEF will also serve as procurement coordinator to support procurement by 80 higher-income economies, which have expressed their intent to participate in the COVAX Facility and would finance the vaccines from their own public finance budgets.
The COVAX Facility is open to all countries to ensure that no country is left without access to a future Covid-19 vaccine.
“This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high-stakes fight against the pandemic,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. “In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available.”
UNICEF is the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, procuring more than 2 billion doses of vaccines annually for routine immunisation and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries. It is the main procurement partner of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which over the last 20 years has reached more than 760 million children with life-saving vaccines, preventing more than 13 million deaths.

Local situation
In 2015, the Government of Namibia and UNICEF signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Procurement Services. This resulted in procurement and delivery of essential supplies such as vaccines with the total value of U$695,497. As part of the Covid-19 response, UNICEF Namibia donated PPE to the Ministry of Health valued at U$987 809.76
A key next step will be ensuring self-financing economies sign up for the COVAX Facility by 18 September, which will allow COVAX to support early, at-risk investments in increasing manufacturing capacity on a broad scale, through advance purchase agreements.

