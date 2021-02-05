Universal income grant is not realistic now

05 February 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]

A monthly universal grant of N$500 to citizens aged 19 to 59 amidst a rickety economy and Covid-19’s economic carnage in addition to high levels of spending on non-development items such as VIP protection, state wages and defence acquisitions, makes it an unrealistic wish at this stage.
Economists say that while a universal basic income grant (BIG) is not a bad idea, Namibia simply cannot afford it right now.
“Although such a grant will go a long way to alleviate the hardship faced by many and will also be a great economic stimulus, the time is not now,” economist Omu Kakujaha-Matundu says.
He pointed out that government finances are stretched to the limit, and the uncertainties around the duration of the pandemic and financial pressure to provide health care to citizens “make such a grant wishful thinking”.
“I think despite the economic hardships that the general population faces, we should put the basic income grant on the back-burner and concentrate on defeating the pandemic,” Kakujaha-Matundu noted.
IJG Securities research analyst Dylan van Wyk agreed that “a basic income grant of N$500 per person might be too expensive for the country to afford at this point”. He added that Namibia’s struggling economy and skewed spending focus has drained the coffers to the extent that increased social grants are not a possibility now.
“The annual budget should be viewed as the country’s list of priorities, and I feel that those priorities are not in order. The development budget is being neglected in favour of the public sector wage bill, which will impede economic growth in the long term.”
He added that “similarly VIP protection and defence procurement also take priority over more pressing issues such as housing,” adding that this despite government categorizing informal settlements as a humanitarian disaster.

Helping hand
An online petition, that has attracted close to 1 500 signatures in support, was launched five months ago and has drawn increasing support in recent weeks.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has made things worse for us. It has added to our burden of day-to-day struggle for survival. Many of us have lost our jobs due to the pandemic. Many Namibians are employed in the informal sector on which they desperately depend on as their only source of income,” the authors of the petition write.
BIG advocates argue that this scheme is affordable, if government shifts its current priorities and weeds out widespread corruption.
“It’s time that Namibia’s mining and fishing industries that make billions in profits pay their due share of taxes. Corruption, tax evasion and illicit financial flows result in the loss of billions of much needed income that government could use to finance BIG.”
The petition accuses government of failing to work on their promises to address poverty in Namibia. “Nothing but lip service.”

Costly
Rough calculations done by Van Wyk estimates that the total bill for a N$500 monthly grant could amount to roughly N$9 billion per annum, based on around 1.5 million eligible recipients. If limited to unemployed Namibians, he estimates that would cost taxpayers an estimated N$4 billion a year.
“In other words, this is quite a serious expense that will continue growing and once implemented would be difficult to roll back. A decision like this should be carefully considered.”
He emphasized that he supports a universal income grant, but cautioned that “for a country to afford these grants it needs to be in a fiscal position to be able to afford it, which relies on an efficient and prosperous economy as well as relatively high income tax.”
Van Wyk said that while a monthly income grant is unrealistic for now, “it is not an impossible goal over a ten to 20-year timeframe. This will require an immense amount of public pressure and political will to re-allocate resources.”
Moreover, “funding for this grant will rely on a strong and growing economy, a luxury we do not currently have, but could be achieved following serious reform”.
Kakujaha-Matundu added while there are good policy documents and frameworks that ostensibly address upliftment and poverty eradication, “without inspiring leadership from the top, and no consequences for non-performance, implementation of all those wonderful ideas that could lift thousands out of poverty is just empty talk”.

Game changer
In January 2020 the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reported that “in Namibia, an estimated 430 000 people (18% of the total population) are currently experiencing severe acute food insecurity.”
The report noted that the most affected regions were Hardap, Kavango East, Khomas, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Omusati, and Zambezi.
“Despite the ongoing humanitarian interventions provided by the government of Namibia, helping around 258 000 people, 18% of the country’s total population requires immediate humanitarian action.”
A 2008 pilot project at Otjivero and Omitara, where residents were given N$100 per person per month, according to some findings, disputed by some, showed a significant drop in child malnutrition, and reduced household poverty from 76% to 37%; school attendance increased, and there was a reduction in crime. Also, the added income improved access to medical services, and economic activities increased as residents used the funds to start small business.
Melanie Gaoes of the Namibia Rural Women’s Assembly in January told the BIG coalition that if approved, such a grant could be “a big game changer for Namibia at large”. She pointed out that especially women would benefit, and in turn their children, which could stop the vicious cycle of poverty many are trapped in now.
The BIG coalition website argues that a basic income grant for all Namibians in the specific age bracket will not only reduce poverty and inequality, but would redistribute income from the rich to the poor, “and so would make Namibia a more just and equal society”.
The coalition says such a grant would be possible through adjustments to income tax structures, a VAT increase, and a reprioritisation of the budget.

Similar News

 

Fighting against hunger together

1 week ago - 26 January 2021 | Social Issues

Besides causing a variety of devastating disruptions to livelihoods and economies worldwide, Covid-19 placed many countries in overwhelming levels of hunger, with the United Nations...

Support for BAS

3 weeks ago - 14 January 2021 | Social Issues

The German Embassy in Windhoek continues to support Namibia in the areas of education and sport, especially now during Covid. Amongst others, the embassy has...

CAN reopens interim homes

3 weeks ago - 11 January 2021 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) provides various services for those undergoing cancer treatment.Following a short break in December, the association announced that their Chica...

App helps detect veld fires

1 month - 09 December 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Christmas joy at Hope Village

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe Michelle Mclean-Bailey, Miss Namibia 2019/2020 Nadja Breytenbach, and Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut, assisted by the Michelle McLean...

Journalists suffer under pandemic

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] global survey of more than 1 400 journalists in 125 countries raised red flags for the media in the Covid-19 era.The international...

Sioka accused of GBV victim blaming

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] minister Doreen Sioka’s repeated calls to lock up those who withdraw police complaints threatens to further muzzle abuse victims.As Namibia faces a...

UNFPA support for OEWONA

2 months ago - 30 November 2020 | Social Issues

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Office on Monday handed over 2 000 reusable facemasks valued at over N$75 000 to the Organisation...

Save a life – donate blood now!

2 months ago - 26 November 2020 | Social Issues

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.According to Manager: Donor Recruitment...

For safer and more secure communities

3 months ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

Latest News

Hollywood star Will Smith lands...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Swakopmund • Erwin LeuschnerAmerican star Will Smith (51) landed in Namibia earlier this week.The well-known actor, rapper and film producer takes the lead in the...

World commemorates Cancer Day

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

The heavy toll of overfishing

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Fishing

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) – an environmental not-for-profit – says the world is missing out on enough protein to meet the annual needs of...

Road cycling champs this weekend

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Sports

Hosted in collaboration with the Namibian Cycling Federation, the Nedbank National Time Trials and the Nedbank National Road Race take place on Friday, 5 February...

Downsizing to relieve money woes

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Life Style

The decision to downsize is often not an easy one to make. However, those who have faced retrenchment or ongoing salary cuts due to lockdown...

Looking for wheels? Check this...

2 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Cameron KlassenWith the Bank of Namibia Monetary Policy Committee's decision to keep the Repo rate at a historic low of 3.75% and the...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Youth the driving seat of...

3 days ago - 04 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Prateek KhareThe last year was definitely a setback for almost all industries and people from all walks of life who suffered through the...

Smart Africa makes for a...

3 days ago - 03 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe world seems to be fully “smartified” – from smartphones, smart fridges to smart houses and cars that are smart. Connected,...

Load More