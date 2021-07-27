University sets up temporary vaccination site

27 July 2021 | Health

The University of Namibia (UNAM) has opened up a 10-day vaccination clinic to support the Ministry of Health in efforts to expand vaccination sites to reach herd immunity.
The clinic is situated at its leisure centre at the main campus and will run until 6 August 2021, between 09:00 to 16:00.
Namibia plans to vaccinate between 60 and 80% of its population to achieve herd immunity. The health ministry has partnered with several organisations including the United Nations and the Namibia Red Cross, to identify more vaccination sites across the country and enable more people to access vaccines.
As of Saturday, at least 149 579 people in Namibia had received their first dose of the vaccine while 44 925 people were fully vaccinated.
UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu in a statement on Monday said the clinic which is managed by UNAM Cares, a community engagement initiative under the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, will be open on a daily basis for 10 days to not only staff members and students, but also to members of the public.
“UNAM is committed to serving the communities in which it operates... I would like to take this opportunity to invite all Namibians, inclusive of persons with disabilities, to join us in getting vaccinated,” he said.
Similarly, Gondwana Collection last Tuesday set up a vaccine drive-through at the Windhoek Showgrounds, to alleviate pressure on the existing sites as well as to offer a vaccination facility that is open on weekends.
The site that operates from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00, not only offer vaccinations to motorists in the safety of their own vehicle, but extended its services to walk-in patients too. The site currently only offers Sinopharm vaccines, while AstraZeneca and possibly other vaccines will be added as soon as the health ministry receives it. – Nampa

