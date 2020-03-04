Unpack your joggers!

Bank Windhoek hosts fifth relay

04 March 2020 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Relay takes place on Saturday, 28 March 2020 at The Tannery, Elisenheim north of Windhoek.
A charitable initiative aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, and teamwork, the relay sees four participants per team compete in five categories, namely; men, women, veterans, schools, and mixed groups. Each team will be required to walk or run a total of 20km, with each participant completing 5km.
The entry fee per adult team is N$560, while school groups only pay N$280. After the event, the money raised will be donated to various charitable initiatives countrywide.
“Besides promoting the importance of physical activity in our daily lives, the Bank Windhoek Relay is also a team-building exercise,” says the bank’s Jacquiline Pack. “We therefore encourage companies, schools, and individuals to enter teams to partake in this fun-filled event.”

The venue
The Tannery has been chosen to host the relay due to its breath-taking scenery and location. The Tannery also hosts its monthly market during the Bank Windhoek Relay, which is well-known for its artisanal food, handcrafted goods, and selected wines, and provides the ideal opportunity for corporate entertainment and team building.
The Tannery is also an excellent venue for children to stay active. There are various activities, including its bike track, jumping castles, and climbing walls.
“Participants are not allowed to bring in their own drinks, but can purchase it from The Tannery. However, they may set up their shade and day camp, including tables and chairs where they can relax, socialise and braai their own meat,” Pack said.
Teams wanting to enter the Bank Windhoek Relay can visit OTB Sport’s website at www.otbsport.com to register or contact Suzette January at 061 299 1278 or [email protected]
The closing date for entries is Wednesday, 25 March 2020, at 12:00. Registration of all entries takes place on Thursday, 26 March, at OTB Sport Wernhil Park between 12:00 and 17:00.

