Upcycling at Witvlei
Get your mask here!
09 June 2020 | Society
Since the DHPS introduced a new school uniform this year and an increasing number of school clothes were donated, the DHPS shirts are now being made into face masks.
Actually, one school shirt can be used to make four washable masks, which can also be worn as a buff (balaclava) in winter. The good news is that only a scissor is needed, and no electricity or sewing machine.
The DHPS school logo is cut off, the buttons remain with the manufacturer and even the sleeves can be converted into children's masks. The rest of the shirts are sold as cloth, generating an additional small income for the Witvlei women.
The masks, which are sold for N$15 each, are also affordable for the local population at Witvlei and the former school clothes can still be used for an important and good cause.
As a lot of material is still available, this project can also be implemented in other organisations to strengthen civil society. If you are interested in buying masks, have ideas for further projects or uses for the discontinued range of school clothing, please contact Sonja Pack at [email protected]