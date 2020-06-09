Upcycling at Witvlei

Get your mask here!

09 June 2020 | Society

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS has come up with a unique way to help the women of Witvlei eke out a living in this time.
Since the DHPS introduced a new school uniform this year and an increasing number of school clothes were donated, the DHPS shirts are now being made into face masks.
Actually, one school shirt can be used to make four washable masks, which can also be worn as a buff (balaclava) in winter. The good news is that only a scissor is needed, and no electricity or sewing machine.
The DHPS school logo is cut off, the buttons remain with the manufacturer and even the sleeves can be converted into children's masks. The rest of the shirts are sold as cloth, generating an additional small income for the Witvlei women.
The masks, which are sold for N$15 each, are also affordable for the local population at Witvlei and the former school clothes can still be used for an important and good cause.
As a lot of material is still available, this project can also be implemented in other organisations to strengthen civil society. If you are interested in buying masks, have ideas for further projects or uses for the discontinued range of school clothing, please contact Sonja Pack at [email protected]

Similar News

 

Disability Council announces board

5 days ago - 04 June 2020 | Society

Minister of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare Doreen Sioka inaugurated the new National Disability Council board, which will serve a three-year term effective...

Support for cancer patients

1 week ago - 29 May 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme paid out N$57 400 earlier this week in support of 82 newly diagnosed vulnerable cancer patients....

More shelter for the homeless

3 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 53 tents to the health ministry to support government’s initiative to provide shelter for homeless people during the coronavirus outbreak.The...

Support for S.P.E.S.

4 weeks ago - 11 May 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary Entrepo Holdings contributed a combined N$240 000 towards the Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (S.P.E.S....

‘Stop applying for EIG’ - MoF

1 month - 06 May 2020 | Society

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has urged members of the public to stop applying for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) because the due date lapsed...

Food distribution reaches San

1 month - 30 April 2020 | Society

The department of the marginalised communities development under the office of the vice president on Wednesday distributed food to the San community in Epukiro Post...

Gobabis businesses stepping up

1 month - 29 April 2020 | Society

Rosebank Stationary in Gobabis donated 100 bags of maize meal valued at N$7 000 to the office of the Omaheke governor in support of its...

Fabric donation to boost local face mask production

1 month - 22 April 2020 | Society

Trade minister Lucia Lipumbu, handed over bags of fabric to small businesses yesterday. The material, worth N$40 000, is to be distributed to selected seamstresses...

Gesoek: Namibë se beste wors

1 month - 21 April 2020 | Society

Dis weer daardie tyd van die jaar wanneer Shoprite en Checkers saam met die Namibiese Sjefsvereniging opsoek is na jou beste wors vir die jaarlikse...

Food parcels for the destitute

1 month - 14 April 2020 | Society

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated food parcels to 200 families living in Okahandja Park and the Tobias Hainyeko constituency last week.According to Namdia’s spokesperson Beverley...

Latest News

Namibia’s youngest journalist becomes presenter

28 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

The Good News Editorial Office is a unique initiative launched by Young Journalists of Football for Friendship.This platform gives boys and girls from around the...

Delicious soup served fresh

41 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Soup Ladies were born to celebrate Namibian produce and create good food.Starting off only a few weeks ago, Conny von Dewitz and...

Delicious soup served fresh

42 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Soup Ladies were born to celebrate Namibian produce and create good food.Starting off only a few weeks ago, Conny von Dewitz and...

Brand new clothes from vulnerable...

17 hours ago | Social Issues

N$2.8 million worth of brand new surplus stock to help families in need will be donated by Woolworths in an ongoing effort to address challenges...

Walk about with BOTSOC

21 hours ago | Events

After an absence of many months, the Botanic Society (BOTSOC) is very excited about finally hosting another guided walk at the Botanic Gardens in Windhoek...

Under a starry night sky

22 hours ago | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] If you want to break away from the city lights to enjoy nature at its finest, then you shouldn'tmiss out on this stargazing...

Upcycling at Witvlei

22 hours ago | Society

The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS has come up with a unique way to help the women of Witvlei eke out a living in this time.Since...

Teachers learning online

22 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • Tom WegenerColleagues from the German Schools Abroad (DAS) in Ghana, South Africa and Namibia last week met in an unconventional way to exchange...

Bake sale keeps hope afloat

1 day - 08 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia has resorted to a weekly bake and soup sale as an alternative fundraising intervention to keep programmes going while Covid-19...

Load More