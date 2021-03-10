UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another life

Photo Nampa

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the Katutura Hospital.

NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that the deceased was identified as 54-year-old Charlotte Winkler, an employee of the Ministry of Finance. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

The accident which occurred at the turn-off to the University of Namibia’s Neudamm Campus, about 30km east of Windhoek and 10km from the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), also claimed the life of Quenerely Xamises, 40, who died on the spot.

According to NamPol Head of Aviation at HKIA, Deputy Commissioner Hafeni Shikongo, 25 people were involved in the accident of which 23 were taken to the hospital.

Shikongo said the accident occurred around 06:30 on Tuesday when a Toyota Iveco transporting 15 immigration officers travelling from Windhoek towards the airport, collided head-on with a Toyota Quantum which was carrying 10 occupants. Police investigations into the accident are ongoing. – Nampa

