UPDATE: Head-on collision claims another life

10 March 2021 | Accidents

A second person involved in a head-on collision between two minibuses on the Hosea Kutako airport road on Tuesday succumbed to her injuries in the Katutura Hospital.
NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said that the deceased was identified as 54-year-old Charlotte Winkler, an employee of the Ministry of Finance. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.
The accident which occurred at the turn-off to the University of Namibia’s Neudamm Campus, about 30km east of Windhoek and 10km from the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA), also claimed the life of Quenerely Xamises, 40, who died on the spot.
According to NamPol Head of Aviation at HKIA, Deputy Commissioner Hafeni Shikongo, 25 people were involved in the accident of which 23 were taken to the hospital.
Shikongo said the accident occurred around 06:30 on Tuesday when a Toyota Iveco transporting 15 immigration officers travelling from Windhoek towards the airport, collided head-on with a Toyota Quantum which was carrying 10 occupants. Police investigations into the accident are ongoing. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Minibus collision claims a life

4 hours ago | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Less kids involved in crashes

3 weeks ago - 17 February 2021 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund announced a reduction in injuries and fatalities involving children between the ages of zero and 15 years during the...

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

2 months ago - 11 December 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Road safety campaign begins

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Accidents

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) and First National Bank (FNB) have made donations worth N$158 000 to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) for the festive season...

Road crashes decline dramatically

6 months ago - 21 August 2020 | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia’s road crashes, injuries and deaths have experienced a dramatic decline compared to the same period over the previous...

‘Keep kids off the streets’ – MVAF

7 months ago - 07 August 2020 | Accidents

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) has urged parents and guardians to encourage their children to stay at home and off the streets while face-to-face...

HOGs seek help for Jennine

8 months ago - 16 June 2020 | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Fewer accidents in last six months

8 months ago - 15 June 2020 | Accidents

There was a 29% decline in vehicle crashes, 28% less injuries and 33% fewer fatalities when comparing statistics from 1 January to 7 June 2019...

Accidents ahead of lockdown

11 months ago - 27 March 2020 | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the...

Veiligheidstrust vir fietsryers kom

1 year - 02 December 2019 | Accidents

Yolanda Nel Met wetgewing wat tans nie aan die kant van die talle slagoffers op Namibiese paaie is nie, is hierdieWindhoeker vuur en vlam om...

Latest News

GDP graduates share their stories

10th of March 13:25 | Banking

In 2019, Jason Akwenye, Ashmeen-Lee Cloete, and Christiana Namoonde were announced as the first three inductees into Bank Windhoek’s revamped Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which...

Youth learn about cattle judging

23 minutes ago | Agriculture

Bank Windhoek and Feedmaster will again offer a nationwide Youth Cattle Judging Course and Competition, aimed at equiping school learners between grade 9 and 11...

Yummy pancakes for kids fighting...

2 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday (12 March), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is undertaking a mass pancake baking action to raise funds to renovate the children’s cancer...

German support for LGBTIQ+ rights...

2 hours ago | Social Issues

The Namibian NGO Rainbow Reflections of Namibia’s Beyoncé Garoes yesterday signed a funding agreement with the German embassy valued at N$820 048 for its project...

Bursaries for worthy students

3 hours ago | Education

A third year Computer Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Melvin Rudolf, says being funded by MTC has lifted a...

Minibus collision claims a life

4 hours ago | Accidents

A 40-year old woman lost her life in a head-on collision between two minibuses on Tuesday at the intersection of the University of Namibia’s Neudamm...

Menstrual essentials for school girls

21 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) donated sanitary essentials for 770school-going girls to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on International...

Whistleblower Stefánsson nominated for award

21 hours ago | International

Jóhannes Stefánsson, the Icelandic whistleblower who revealed ‘The Fishrot Files’ – the corruption scandal with roots in Iceland and Namibia – is one of five...

Doing it for themselves

21 hours ago | Government

Gobabis mayor Elvire Theron said that her municipality is reverting to internal debt collection measures and will no longer be seeking external services to handle...

Load More