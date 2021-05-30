Upgrade for Gammams plant

CoW secures grant

The (CoW) received a grant that will be used to expand the Gammams waste water treatment plant in Katutura. Photo www.kuchling-consult.com

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a non-repayable grant from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Bank to the tune of N$10.96 million that will be used to expand the Gammams waste water treatment plant in Katutura.

CoW spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said in a media release that council approved the deal during its ordinary meeting last week. She said the Gammams plant, the main treatment facility for waste water generated in the Windhoek basin located at Goreangab Dam, was constructed and completed in 1961, and it was initially designed for a treatment capacity of 28 000m³ a day.

However, the capacity has now been exceeded 50 000m³ per day during peak time. Therefore, there is a need for expansion or upgrade to accommodate current demand and future development within its catchment area.



‘Specialised field’

“The design and development of waste water treatment plants are a specialised field and development projects of this nature are limited regionally (SADC and in Africa). Equally, the associated international procurement process for the wastewater treatment plant projects is also specialised and the relevant procurement expertise is required,” Amutenya said.

She added that to ensure that these expert services are available to the City for the duration of the project, the financiers proposed supporting the project implementation unit through grant financing to procure the services and complement the existing expertise in the unit.

“It should be noted that the grant from KfW is a non-repayable grant to the City for expert services within a framework of the project to securing Windhoek water supply. Ministerial approval will be obtained in terms of section 30 of the Local Authorities Act No. 23 of 1992 as amended, for the grant financing from KfW Bank before signing the agreement,” Amutenya concluded.

