Upgrade for Gammams plant

CoW secures grant

30 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a non-repayable grant from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Bank to the tune of N$10.96 million that will be used to expand the Gammams waste water treatment plant in Katutura.
CoW spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said in a media release that council approved the deal during its ordinary meeting last week. She said the Gammams plant, the main treatment facility for waste water generated in the Windhoek basin located at Goreangab Dam, was constructed and completed in 1961, and it was initially designed for a treatment capacity of 28 000m³ a day.
However, the capacity has now been exceeded 50 000m³ per day during peak time. Therefore, there is a need for expansion or upgrade to accommodate current demand and future development within its catchment area.

‘Specialised field’
“The design and development of waste water treatment plants are a specialised field and development projects of this nature are limited regionally (SADC and in Africa). Equally, the associated international procurement process for the wastewater treatment plant projects is also specialised and the relevant procurement expertise is required,” Amutenya said.
She added that to ensure that these expert services are available to the City for the duration of the project, the financiers proposed supporting the project implementation unit through grant financing to procure the services and complement the existing expertise in the unit.
“It should be noted that the grant from KfW is a non-repayable grant to the City for expert services within a framework of the project to securing Windhoek water supply. Ministerial approval will be obtained in terms of section 30 of the Local Authorities Act No. 23 of 1992 as amended, for the grant financing from KfW Bank before signing the agreement,” Amutenya concluded.

Similar News

 

Old cemetery becomes respectful resting place

1 week ago - 24 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Rehoboth • Boet Matthews Residents are hard at work to turn the first cemetery at Rehoboth into an honourable resting place.A subcommittee of the Rehoboth...

Housing: ‘No more delays’ – Uutoni

1 week ago - 20 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Erastus Uutoni, said the delivery of affordable houses and serviced land cannot be delayed further.Uutoni was speaking at a...

More support of Nam’s sustainable development efforts

2 weeks ago - 11 May 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia’s finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi and German ambassador Herbert Beck signed an agreement on financial cooperation for loans between the two countries earlier this week.The...

Upgrade for informal settlements promised

3 weeks ago - 09 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) presented its budget of N$4.9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N$104 million is earmarked for the upgrading...

Robots for better Katutura traffic control

4 weeks ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

4 weeks ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Vergenoeg gets new water point

1 month - 29 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point...

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

1 month - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

Rent prices slip further

1 month - 06 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Fare hike not approved

1 month - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Latest News

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

1 hour ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

No more free water for...

2 hours ago | Society

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Mayor Elvire Theron during...

Bank warns against eWallet scam

16 hours ago | Banking

A new scam has emerged where fraudsters access and manage customers’ eWallet accounts on the FNB App, Jerome Namaseb, Head of Retail Transactional Banking, said.“We...

Young Shetukana takes the reigns

1 day - 30 May 2021 | Local News

Shetukana Lesley of Dawid Bezuidenhout High School was elected as the junior mayor of the City of Windhoek during the elections held on Friday. He...

‘Homophobic’ Nekongo urged to resign

1 day - 30 May 2021 | Society

Windhoek • [email protected] LGBTQ campaigners continue to call on Swapo party youth league (SPYL) secretary Ephraim Nekongo to resign, following homophobic attacks they say are...

Deputy mayor urges woman to...

1 day - 30 May 2021 | People

City of Windhoek (CoW) deputy mayor Clemencia Hanases said that women should rise up and defend themselves against any form of abuse.Hanases made these remarks...

Upgrade for Gammams plant

1 day - 30 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) received a non-repayable grant from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) Bank to the tune of N$10.96 million that will be...

Leadership training continues with big...

3 days ago - 28 May 2021 | Education

Old Mutual committed to a three-year partnership agreement valued at N$300 000 annually for three years with the Africa Leadership Institute (ALI), to train and...

Load More