Upgrade for informal settlements promised

CoW presents new budget

The City of Windhoek has budgeted N$104 million for the upgrading of informal settlements. Photo Nampa

The City of Windhoek (CoW) presented its budget of N$4.9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N$104 million is earmarked for the upgrading of informal settlements in the current financial year, according to council management committee chairperson Fillemon Hambuda.

He made the announcement during the ordinary council meeting last Thursday, when he presented the CoW 2021/22 budget.

Among the City’s planned allocations:

• N$174 million for electricity infrastructure;

• N$61 million for housing construction and property acquisition;

• N$46 million for water and roads infrastructure;

• N$30 million is for contingency funds;

• N$23 million for the replacement of redundant vehicles;

• N$15 million for urban and transport planning;

• N$20 million for information technology infrastructure;

• N$18 million for other projects upgrading;

• N$10 million for law enforcement; and

• N$5 million for development and upgrading of markets and cemeteries.



Minimum tariff increases

Hambuda said that for the 2021/22 financial year, the majority of tariffs have not been increased but that the CoW proposed minimum increases for some tariffs that will be submitted for approval to relevant authorities. This includes electricity tariffs that will be amended once the Electricity Control Board pronounces itself on the operating and reporting manual.

“Water tariff adjustments are still under consideration and will be adjusted pending communication from NamWater; sewerage tariff increase is proposed the same as refuse removal and solid waste charges – a 5% increase is proposed. A property rates tariff increase is proposed and bus services increases of 7% and 6% for smart card and cash fares respectively were also proposed.” – Nampa

