Upgrade for informal settlements promised

CoW presents new budget

09 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) presented its budget of N$4.9 billion for the 2021/22 financial year, of which N$104 million is earmarked for the upgrading of informal settlements in the current financial year, according to council management committee chairperson Fillemon Hambuda.
He made the announcement during the ordinary council meeting last Thursday, when he presented the CoW 2021/22 budget.
Among the City’s planned allocations:
• N$174 million for electricity infrastructure;
• N$61 million for housing construction and property acquisition;
• N$46 million for water and roads infrastructure;
• N$30 million is for contingency funds;
• N$23 million for the replacement of redundant vehicles;
• N$15 million for urban and transport planning;
• N$20 million for information technology infrastructure;
• N$18 million for other projects upgrading;
• N$15 million for urban and transport planning;
• N$10 million for law enforcement; and
• N$5 million for development and upgrading of markets and cemeteries.

Minimum tariff increases
Hambuda said that for the 2021/22 financial year, the majority of tariffs have not been increased but that the CoW proposed minimum increases for some tariffs that will be submitted for approval to relevant authorities. This includes electricity tariffs that will be amended once the Electricity Control Board pronounces itself on the operating and reporting manual.
“Water tariff adjustments are still under consideration and will be adjusted pending communication from NamWater; sewerage tariff increase is proposed the same as refuse removal and solid waste charges – a 5% increase is proposed. A property rates tariff increase is proposed and bus services increases of 7% and 6% for smart card and cash fares respectively were also proposed.” – Nampa

Similar News

 

Robots for better Katutura traffic control

1 week ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has secured N$1.6 million to install traffic lights at three different intersections in Katutura, including the four-way at the Havana...

Mushrooms making a difference

1 week ago - 02 May 2021 | Infrastructure

First Lady Monica Geingos paid a visit to the Standard Bank Namibia's BioHab project site at Brakwater on the outskirts of Windhoek late last week....

Vergenoeg gets new water point

1 week ago - 29 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] of the Vergenoeg informal settlement were pleased as punch when Okahandja's mayor Natasha Brinkman, personally came to open their new water point...

Cleaning operation at Alte Feste

1 month - 09 April 2021 | Infrastructure

Anyone who has wanted to see the Alte Feste and the “Reiterdenkmal” in the past few weeks has been disappointed. What tourists describe as one...

Rent prices slip further

1 month - 06 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 2.1% at the end of December 2020, from -0.8% recorded in December 2019. This brings...

Fare hike not approved

1 month - 01 April 2021 | Infrastructure

The Ministry of Works and Transport said that it has not approved an increment in bus and taxi fares, as was announced by the Namibia...

Monte Christo to be extended

1 month - 30 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Monte Christo road in Windhoek’s northern outskirts will be extended at an estimated cost of N$40 million.Octagon Construction has been appointed to...

Women plead with mayor for water

1 month - 29 March 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] A group of informal settlement women are begging the municipality and mayor Job Amupanda to install a water point at the new location they relocated to...

Airport road advancing well

1 month - 17 March 2021 | Infrastructure

The first phase of the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road is expected to be completed in August 2021.Construction of phase one commenced in January 2016,...

President visits Osona Village

1 month - 14 March 2021 | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

Latest News

Home affairs urges Mexican citizenship...

11th of May 14:57 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has issued a brown passport to the 2-year-old son of Phillip Lühl and Guillermo Delgado to allow him to...

Africa celebrated!

11th of May 14:36 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

5 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

AGOA strategy launched

22 hours ago | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Support our Paralympians

22 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Honesty the best policy

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Trial over police attack on...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Load More