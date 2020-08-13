Upgrades and new trails at Farm Windhoek

There are a variety of challenges for beginner, intermediate and advanced MTB riders. The so-called 'play pit' at IJG Trails at Farm Windhoek. In the words of Sir Edmund Hillary: "It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves."

The IJG Trails on Farm Windhoek are undergoing some changes that the team there is very excited about.

According to Peter van der Merwe, these changes are mostly on the Kleine Kuppe side of Farm Windhoek, which are being carried out mainly due to the fair portion of area they are losing because of developments on the Waldorf side of the farm.

“We’re building a number of new trails to compensate,” he says. “While the farm has a couple of nice mountain bike trails for advanced riders, they are fairly limited for beginners. So, we’re putting in lots of effort to build trails that are more suited for beginners and intermediate riders and trail runners in a bid to broaden our offering on the farm.”

He said that they’ve also made some changes to the entrance to make the area more upmarket and to improve the overall experience for members and persons who want to get out into nature.

Along with new general look upfront, is secure parking, new toilets and an electric fence around the coffee trailer area.

“The major area that we’ve focused on, is security,” he says. “Unfortunately we don’t have guards on duty 24-hours a day. So as soon as it gets dark, we have difficulty securing the area. At this point we have a strict curfew and visitors must be off the trails by 18:00 because that’s when our guards knock off and our roaming guards come back from their posts all over the farm, which leaves the area unprotected.”

Van der Merwe said the like all businesses, they have also felt the impact of Covid. “The situation is tough. We experienced a drastic increase in day users during the initial lockdown, which we are grateful for. Providing an area where you can get out and enjoy nature, especial during a lockdown scenario, has been beneficial to us because we could fill a gap in the market that was and is needed.”

IJG Trails offers a variety of membership packages to suit different needs and different pockets, ranging from weekend packages to annual membership. The trails are open seven days a week, from 07:00 to 18:00. For more information, visit IJGtrails.com.

