Upgrades and training for NWR

05 May 2020 | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has been addressing some limitations it identified within some of its resorts in the Etosha National Park. At the same time, NWR has been preparing its soon to be launched Hospitality Institute (Hi) for later this year.
With the absence of tourists at various resorts due to travel restrictions, NWR saw an opportunity to fast-track the work it had begun before the travel restrictions were introduced. So far, Okaukuejo has seen the renovation of the campsite ablution and field kitchen. At Halali, attention has been placed on improving the look and feel of the resort.
“These renovations are aimed at ensuring that we can give our guests the best possible experience when they visit us,” said NWR acting managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama. “With the opening of the national parks, we would like to encourage families to visit us as we currently have a special where all our rooms excluding food and beverages are N$600 (excluding Khorixas single rooms, Hardap dormitories, Shark Island Lighthouse and Mile 108 Fisherman chalets). Our campers will be happy to know that they will only pay N$100 per person.”

Hi!
NWR has also been working to finalise its soon to be launched Hospitality Institute, which will focus on addressing service levels within the organisation. The institute is a strategic intervention to increase customer service levels in the company.
“One of the challenges raised within the tourism sector is the weak service levels. Therefore, as an organisation, we have made a decision to remedy this by ensuring that our team members undergo periodic training to equip them with the right skill set. We have already started building capacity amongst our leadership team. The public must be on the lookout as we put everything in motion to launch the Hospitality Institute,” Ngwangwama said.

