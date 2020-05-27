US assistance against poaching

Pictured at the handover of the two Toyota Land Cruisers (FLTR) are Manie le Roux (MEFT control warden: central parks), Colgar Sikopo (MEFT director of wildlife and national parks), Lieutenant Colonel John Lacy (US Defence Attaché to Namibia), and Johnson Ndokosho (MEFT deputy director for central regions).

The US Department of Defence (DoD) handed over two Toyota Land Cruisers to the Namibian ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT) last week. One of the vehicles will be based at the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre where it will be used for training purposes, while the other will be used for anti-poaching activities, specifically with the K-9 unit to combat wildlife crime.

The donation is part of the US Foreign Military Financing Program (FMFP) for biodiversity to be used in Namibia’s anti-poaching efforts. The delivery of the Land Cruisers marks the halfway point in deliveries of items worth U$530000 under the FMFP program. The first delivery was made in February last year, when the DoD provided 65 pairs of low-light binoculars to MEFT for anti-poaching activities.

Additional items included in the FMFP program are camping gear, anti-poaching crime scene equipment, and classroom furniture.

