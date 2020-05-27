US assistance against poaching

27 May 2020 | Environment

The US Department of Defence (DoD) handed over two Toyota Land Cruisers to the Namibian ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT) last week. One of the vehicles will be based at the Waterberg Law Enforcement Training Centre where it will be used for training purposes, while the other will be used for anti-poaching activities, specifically with the K-9 unit to combat wildlife crime.
The donation is part of the US Foreign Military Financing Program (FMFP) for biodiversity to be used in Namibia’s anti-poaching efforts. The delivery of the Land Cruisers marks the halfway point in deliveries of items worth U$530000 under the FMFP program. The first delivery was made in February last year, when the DoD provided 65 pairs of low-light binoculars to MEFT for anti-poaching activities.
Additional items included in the FMFP program are camping gear, anti-poaching crime scene equipment, and classroom furniture.

Similar News

 

Future of Namibian recycling in the balance

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] South Africa placing a moratorium on buying all Polyethylene terephthalate (PET*) plastics for recycling purposes, Namibian recyclers are now forced to stockpile...

Wildlife losses studied

2 weeks ago - 07 May 2020 | Environment

Farmers in Namibia’s eastern communal conservancies lose an average 8% of their livestock to predators a year – equal to an annual estimated cost of...

Wildbewaarders steeds op hul pos

1 month - 08 April 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Terwyl die wêreld tot stilstand kom, moet wildbewaarders steeds op hul pos bly staan om te verseker dat stroping in hierdie tydperk...

Pre-emptive arrests save animal lives

1 month - 07 April 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first annual report for Combatting Wildlife Crime in Namibia 2019 shows an increased numbers of pre-emptive arrests relating to rhino horn, meaning...

When the gods are lazy

2 months ago - 25 March 2020 | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

A win-win for N?a Jaqna

2 months ago - 25 March 2020 | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Become a zero-waste household

2 months ago - 23 March 2020 | Environment

Becoming a zero-waste household is a process of slowly unlearning old habits and replacing them with new ones.“It is vital that we look after the...

Oanob (and others) on the rise

2 months ago - 04 March 2020 | Environment

Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of increased water levels in the Oanob River after levels in the Oanob Dam reached 92.6% Monday thanks...

Namibia's Behati pays tribute to our rhinos

2 months ago - 03 March 2020 | Environment

Namibian-born supermodel Behati Prinsloo joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to flip the lights on the Empire State Building in New York...

Fungi leading a building revolution

2 months ago - 02 March 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] to the Redhouse Studio, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Standard Bank group, an oyster mushroom project in Brakwater will...

Latest News

Bank assists with Covid test...

18 hours ago | Social Issues

Thanks to a donation of 500 reagent testing kits and nasopharyngeal swab collection kits by Bank Windhoek, the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) can carry...

Koop vandag nog by ’n...

18 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] die droogte wat al jare lank boere in die land kwel, het die inperking ’n verdere impak op diegene wat sorg dat...

No safe way to smoke

18 hours ago | Health

Observing World No Tobacco Day on Sunday (31 May), the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)reaffirms their position that there is no safe way to smoke.“We...

Success during uncertainty

18 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] their doors may close for good, the Side by Side Early Intervention Centre has survived in spite of current uncertain times, even...

Now Nictus is really cooking

19 hours ago | Business

Nictus Furniture’s Windhoek branch recently opened the doors to its new Kitchen Corner – a section dedicated to one of the most important components of...

Future of Namibian recycling in...

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] South Africa placing a moratorium on buying all Polyethylene terephthalate (PET*) plastics for recycling purposes, Namibian recyclers are now forced to stockpile...

Buying a home sight unseen

22 hours ago | Business

Until the threat of Covid-19 is contained, many buyers who want to take advantage of the record low interest rates or who are serious about...

US assistance against poaching

22 hours ago | Environment

The US Department of Defence (DoD) handed over two Toyota Land Cruisers to the Namibian ministry of environment, forestry and tourism (MEFT) last week. One...

Kuier Saterdag saam met DHF

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Kort ná die uitreiking van Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) se nuwe album, 2021, kan jy nou jou kaartjies koop vir die aanlyn albumbekendstelling wat Saterdag...

Load More