US business delegation concludes visit

02 March 2022 | International

The US business delegation wrapped up a visit to Namibia during which they met with Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, other government leaders, and Namibian businesses.
The two-days of senior-level meetings introduced the US firms to decision makers, potential partners, and future opportunities in the construction, energy, and health industries.
The delegation of over a dozen US business representatives was the largest yet to come to Namibia and included US companies BL Harbert, Black & Veach, Sun Africa, Fluor and business groups from General Electric that focus on power, healthcare, and renewables.
The United States’ lead diplomat for US economic policy in Africa, Akunna Cook, brought the delegation on her visit to Namibia in order to strengthen business, trade, and investment relationships between the countries. That relationship has grown substantially in the recent past, notably as Namibia began exporting beef, charcoal, and other products to the United States.
“There is tremendous potential in Namibia’s people and in its economy, especially in renewable energies,” Cook said. “We’ve heard the Namibian government’s interest in more engagement with US firms, which led to this delegation’s visit to Namibia. American companies offer the world’s best products and services, create jobs, transfer skills to employees, and value transparency and equity.”

High level meetings
In addition to the Vice President, the delegation also met with the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ministers of Health, and Trade Industrialization and SME Development, the Ministries of Finance and of Mines and Energy, the President’s Special Economic Advisor and Green Hydrogen Commissioner, the NIPDB, and NamPower.
Namibia is the last stop on Ms Cook’s current visit to Africa, which also included Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The goal of her trip is to lead a United States’ whole-of-government effort to build trade and investment ties to Africa through an initiative called Prosper Africa.
While in Namibia, Cook also introduced Namibian entrepreneurs to investment opportunities and resources to scale up businesses and exports. On Monday, she and Prosper Africa hosted a virtual Twitter Space event connecting entrepreneurs in Namibia and across Africa to major American entrepreneurship investors, including Google.
On Tuesday, Cook and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long hosted a networking event to link Namibian entrepreneurs to the United States government’s TradeHub.
The TradeHub works with businesses in Namibia to scale up and begin exporting to South Africa and the United States. Several Namibian companies and entrepreneurs have already begun exporting through the TradeHub’s support.

