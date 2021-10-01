US climate envoy visits Namibia

01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy development and combating the climate crisis.
The delegation is led by Deputy Special Envoy for Climate (Deputy SEC) Jonathan Pershing, who reports to John Kerry, the first-ever Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and the first-ever Principal dedicated to climate change to sit on the US National Security Council.
Pershing and a delegation of five other officials, including Power Africa Coordinator Mark Carrato, arrived in Namibia on Thursday during a visit to the region.
In meetings with Namibian officials, the delegation had wide-ranging conversations on climate change and clean energy that explored how both countries can work together in anticipating and addressing climate impacts, building resilience, scaling up development of clean energy, and raising global climate ambition ahead of the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow this November.
“Bold action to tackle the climate crisis is more urgent than ever,” Pershing said. “Transitioning to a net-zero economy is also the greatest economic opportunity of our lifetimes – it will speed our recovery, produce good jobs, and create entire new industries. The United States understands that we need to mobilize more finance and support for adaptation. We have pledged to double US climate support for developing countries by 2024, and triple adaptation finance.”

Mega solar plant
The delegation also spoke with Namibian officials about the recently launched Mega Solar initiative and ways to expand a strong partnership with the Namibian government on clean energy and low-emissions development in Africa.
The Mega Solar partnership between the governments of Namibia and Botswana, Power Africa, the African Development Bank, the World Bank International Bank of Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation, and African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) is expected to generate up to five gigawatts of solar power.
Mega Solar could transform Namibia and Botswana into two of the globe’s most significant producers of solar power, enough to begin exporting renewable energy to the southern Africa region and making a significant contribution to global efforts on climate change.
Mark Carrato, Power Africa’s Coordinator, said, “the Mega Solar partnership demonstrates unprecedented leadership and collaboration and has the extraordinary development potential for life and globe changing clean energy emanating from southern Africa. We wanted to hear directly from our Namibian partners about moving this opportunity from concept phase to action phase.”
While in Namibia, the delegation also engaged directly with civil society representatives on raising ambition to tackle the climate crisis, including advancing clean energy development.

Similar News

 

New book on snakes

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] first book of Namibian snakes by Dr Christo Buys and Francois Theart is now available in bookstores.The book introduces everyone that is...

Matie soek perfekte resep vir renosters se formulemelk

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

’n Nagraadse student in Veekundige Wetenskappe aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US), Dakota Guy, is tans besig om ’n plaasvervanger vir regte renostermelk te ontwikkel wat...

ReconAfrica expands seismic surveys

1 week ago - 21 September 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian Ministry of Environment and the Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) initially claimed that the seismic survey...

Focus on water financing

1 week ago - 19 September 2021 | Environment

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) in collaboration with the Zambezi Watercourse Commission (ZAMCOM), and with technical support of the Global Water Partnership Southern Africa...

Namibians a nation of litterers

1 week ago - 19 September 2021 | Environment

Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the country is drowning in its own waste of all sorts, from household and industrial waste to medical waste –...

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

2 weeks ago - 16 September 2021 | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

Searching for oil in a ‘no-go zone’

2 weeks ago - 13 September 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has accepted the application from the Centre for International Environmental Law (CIEL), with the latter...

New digs for NaDEET

3 weeks ago - 07 September 2021 | Environment

The Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDEET) located 100 km south of Sesriem/Sossusvlei on the NamibRand Nature Reserve, received a €25 000 (N$423 345) from...

Giraffes fitted with GPSs

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Environment

Four new satellite GPS telemetry units were fitted on giraffes in Etosha National Park and Ehirovipuka Communal Conservancy recently. This was done by the Namibia...

Green hydrogen on the horizon

1 month - 29 August 2021 | Environment

The Namibian and German governments signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a €40 million grant to provide scholarships to Namibians to study in the green hydrogen...

Latest News

Big tea party for cancer

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Events

Windhoek • [email protected] years ago, five women decided to organise the first edition of Namibia’s Biggest Tea Party 4 Hope (NBT4Hope) to support organisations that...

US climate envoy visits Namibia

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

A US delegation focused on climate change and clean energy met today with Namibian government officials and civil society to encourage partnerships on clean energy...

Food for thought

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Society

The German Embassy has partnered with King’s Daughter’s Organisation and Help4Nam to support families in need with food donations in and around Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Matie soek perfekte resep vir...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Environment

’n Nagraadse student in Veekundige Wetenskappe aan die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US), Dakota Guy, is tans besig om ’n plaasvervanger vir regte renostermelk te ontwikkel wat...

Dryland crop production preparations

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiAs we slowly approach the start of our rainy season, farmers all over the country are hoping to receive much-anticipated showers.Rainfall provides...

FMD could scupper live sheep...

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] controversial business proposal to import thousands of sheep into Namibia for export via sea to the Middle East faces a potential roadblock...

‘Kalmeer’ met Janie Bay

1 day - 01 October 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Die immergewilde Suid-Afrikaanse sanger Janie Bay het pas ’n video vir die tweede enkelsnit vanaf haar album Prisma uitgereik. Die liedjie “Kalmeer” gaan oor die...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging...

2 days ago - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Load More