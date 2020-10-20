US donates face shields, swabs

20 October 2020 | Health

The American Embassy in Namibia donated 11 000 face shields and 3000 nasal testing swabs packaged with specimen transport media tubes to the ministry of health and social services and the Namibia Institute of Pathology.
The donation is part of a N$100 million donation to fight Covid-19 that was announced by the US embassy in April.
The embassy will continue to provide personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment to Namibia through this funding.
The nasal testing swabs are accompanied by specimen transport media that enables the sample to be collected and transported for testing. The swab pack provides a sample collection system that is in short supply worldwide. This type of swab is the main specimen collection type used in Covid-19 testing and is the first step to obtaining a laboratory result.
“Healthcare workers are on the frontline in our fight against Covid-19 and can be at increased risk of infection compared to the general public,” said Ambassador Lisa Johnson. “The US Embassy is pleased to provide face shields to improve the personal protection of healthcare workers against infection from the virus. This is one of the ways that we are thanking and valuing the healthcare workers of Namibia.
She continued: “The virus is still present in Namibia and targeted testing is critical to ensure that the virus does not spread to vulnerable people in the community. The donation of swabs provides more resources to ensure that testing continues, making sure that we find cases when they occur and keep our communities safe.”

