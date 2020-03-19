US donates medical equipment

The US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, and the executive director in the ministry of health and social services, Ben Nangombe, bump elbows at the handover of three ambulances and medical equipment to assist with the response to COVID-19.

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, handed over three ambulances, hospital beds and other medical equipment to the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) to help Namibia in the fight against COVID-19.

Ambassador Johnson joined health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe as the ambulances and equipment were offloaded from containers at the ministry. The ministry intends to use this donation to support MoHSS isolation facilities where the ministry feels the need is greatest.

“This is a donation from the United States Department of Defence’s humanitarian assistance program,” Ambassador Johnson said at the ministry.

In addition to the ambulances, the ministry received 25 hospital beds, nine stretchers, and other supplies for isolation units.

In total, the donation is valued at over N$2 million.

“The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with the Namibian government on its COVID-19 response,” said Dr Eric Dziuban, director of the CDC office in Namibia. “We have six members of our CDC team working full-time on the COVID-19 response led by the MoHSS. Right now we are focused on preventing the spread of COVID. Everyone should wash your hands regularly, try not to touch your face, and try to keep some space between you and others. Most importantly, stay away from others if you are sick.”

