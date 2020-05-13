US embassy on the go

Fuel storage planned; unemployed hope for jobs

Job seekers have been seen waiting in long queues on the corner of Metje Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue in Klein Windhoek. Photo Steffi Balzar / Allgemeine Zeitung

The American Embassy in Windhoek plans on constructing a consumer fuel storage facility at their new premises located on the corner of Metje Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue (erf 4274) in Klein Windhoek.

According to a public participation notice, Geo Pollution Technologies has been appointed by BL Harbert International on behalf of the embassy to undertake an environmental impact assessment for the construction of said fuel facility.

The notice says that the proposed US embassy and compound requires fuel storage infrastructure, since stored fuel will be used in multiple capacities for facility functionality. “Fuel tankers will fill the storage tanks when required, and operation and maintenance of the facility will be according to international best practice,” the notice reads.

Interested and affected parties can register to share comments, issues or concerns related to the facility for consideration in the environmental assessment. A detailed project location can be viewed at www.thenamib.com/projects/projects.html



Job seekers

In other news related to the embassy, job seekers have been seen waiting in long queues opposite the proposed embassy in the hopes of being given a job during the construction of the new compound.

According to a contractor's notification, Alabama-based BL Harbert International has various positions available.

Along with the description of the application process, this information can be found pinned to the fence at the new embassy property. According to a security guard at the gate, interviews take place in the tent located opposite the embassy property.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only two or three candidates can enter the tent at a time. Appointments are granted only after prior registration via SMS and if prospective employees wear a mask. The application process is set to continue until 31 July 2020.

