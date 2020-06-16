US food distribution continues

Beneficiaries observe social distancing when queuing up to receive food. Photo contributed

The United States government through the World Food Program (WFP) continues to deliver food assistance during the state of emergency.

The life-saving support program which intends to meet the nutritional gap of food insecure families, is funded by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Implementing partners are distributing 10 000 metric tons of food to 350 000 Namibians in close cooperation with the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Beneficiaries and staff distributing maize meal, beans and vegetable oil are limiting the risk of coronavirus transmission by following strict precautionary measures such as social distancing, wearing face masks, and using hand sanitizer and gloves.

At food distribution points, recipients line up 1.5 meters apart and are advised to spend as little time as possible there. “When we arrived to collect our food this morning, we were told where to queue. Please continue helping us wherever you can, we are very grateful for the food,” says 16-year-old Aili.

The US embassy in Windhoek previously announced U$8.6 million in food assistance to Namibians affected by the drought. The US government-funded food assistance program is scheduled to continue until July 2020.

