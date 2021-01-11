US, Namibia remain focused on human trafficking

US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson. Photo contributed

Today (11 January) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

“I want to voice my support for the work that Namibia and the United States together have undertaken in fighting this terrible cruelty,” said US ambassador to Namibia, Lisa Johnson, in commemorating the occasion.

“Human trafficking is an international crime of the absolute worst kind, as it is a violation of a person’s most basic human rights. Human trafficking affects every country in the world, including both Namibia and the United States,” she said.

She added that when governments work together to fight human trafficking, it can be stopped.

“The Namibian government has put in place and is implementing the Combatting of Trafficking in Persons Law. The Namibian government has also established procedures for identifying and caring for human trafficking victims and has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign that empowers every person to help end the very real threat of human trafficking. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia rightly continues to prioritize the fight against trafficking in persons so that the most vulnerable among us are not forgotten.”

She concluded by saying that when democracies such as Namibia and the United States work together to protect peoples’ rights and to hold criminals accountable, the horrible crime of human trafficking can be ended.

