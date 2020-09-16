US strengthens Namibian healthcare

16 September 2020 | Health

The US government is supporting the ministry of health and social services through hiring 67 data clerks for the month of September. This is in a bid to increase the ministry’s capacity to analyse disease trends and patterns, allowing Namibia to better understand and respond to the populations’ healthcare needs.
These data clerks’ job is to update HIV patient files in electronic systems, allowing doctors and nurses to gain access to patients’ most current information, regardless of the facility they visit. In addition, some data clerks will be assigned to enter Covid-19 patient information from paper forms into a new electronic data system.
These activities will also increase the flow of information for monitoring at national level, which will help understand epidemics, and improve planning and resource allocation.
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with funding from the US President’s
Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has spearheaded the process, with local recruitment agency Potentia Namibia Recruitment providing the technical expertise for the recruitment of these personnel
“We are pleased that our support for human resources for health has a secondary benefit on the economy. Globally, these are difficult economic times, and whenever we have new jobs created, whether they are short or long term, they are a boost to our economies,” said Ambassador Lisa Johnson.
Every year, CDC Namibia, with funding from PEPFAR, supports over 450 healthcare positions in the health ministry. These positions include doctors, nurses, mentors, pharmacists, pharmacist assistants, and data clerks. These staff increase the capacity of the ministry of health and social services to provide quality HIV prevention, care, and treatment services.

