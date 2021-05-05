US support for HIV facilities

05 May 2021 | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing facilities in cooperation with the Namibian Correctional Service.
Working through the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Namibia (CDC Namibia) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services, the Embassy has partnered with the Namibian Correctional Service to establish HIV testing sites at the Gobabis and Omaruru Correctional Facilities.
These testing sites will make it easier for inmates to voluntarily test for HIV. Previously, inmates needed to go to a local clinic for HIV testing. HIV testing facilities at the Correctional Facilities will reduce delays in testing and linkage to HIV prevention and treatment services. It is another step towards providing the necessary resources to find the remaining people in Namibia who are HIV-positive but do not know their status.
Due to the closed setting of Correctional Facilities, incarcerated populations are at particular risk of Covid-19 infection. The new HIV testing services have an added benefit of reducing exposure of inmates to Covid-19 infection from the community.
“Through this case finding, the US continues to be a partner in health with Namibia to halt ongoing HIV transmission through identifying HIV transmission hotspots and providing targeted testing and prevention,” said US Ambassador to Namibia Lisa Johnson.

Funding
Funding for these activities, which is provided by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), will enable the Namibian Correctional Service and the Namibian Police Force (NAMPOL) to help end HIV transmission and strengthen HIV care among people in correctional facilities.
CDC Namibia also has provided computers, air conditioners, fridges, medicine cabinets, and other related equipment to the Namibian Correctional Service and NAMPOL. CDC Namibia funding also supports the Correctional Service health workforce through training in national treatment guidelines, continuous quality improvement, and site supportive supervision.
In 2021, PEPFAR is providing U$89 million funding to support Namibia’s HIV prevention, care and treatment program. Since the beginning of PEPFAR, the U.S. government has invested nearly $1.6 billion USD in HIV programming in Namibia.

Similar News

 

Building assistance for Okuryangava orphanage

6 days ago - 30 April 2021 | Social Issues

Building material valued at N$50 000 was handed over to the Okuryangava Children’s Home by RND Holdings on Thursday (29 April).The home houses around twenty...

Cash support for SPCA

1 week ago - 27 April 2021 | Social Issues

The Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic sold face masks to clients, with all proceeds dedicated to the SPCA. In this way, N$16 650 was raised...

Teenage pregnancies, abuse discussed

1 week ago - 23 April 2021 | Social Issues

An open dialogue was held in Windhoek on Thursday to discuss the causes and frameworks in place to strengthen efforts to reduce learner pregnancies and...

Struggle kids ‘stigmatised’

1 week ago - 22 April 2021 | Social Issues

Children of the liberation struggle, also known as ‘struggle kids’, feel it is hard for them to secure employment outside government, because there is a...

Seeing the future

2 weeks ago - 20 April 2021 | Social Issues

Tanja Wilckens of Pro-Specs and Marlize Hall of African Eyes Optometrist donated their time to performing eye-screenings on 53 learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary...

Head of UNAIDS meets DREAMS girls

2 weeks ago - 15 April 2021 | Social Issues

The executive director of the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima, recently visited beneficiaries of the US-funded DREAMS project in...

Small increase for GIPF pensioners

3 weeks ago - 14 April 2021 | Social Issues

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) announced a 3% pension benefit increase, effective 1 April 2021 for all GIPF pensioners.In a media release, the GIPF...

In love with Dairy Love

1 month - 01 April 2021 | Social Issues

Namibia Media Holdings’ staff recently collected funds with support of Namibia Dairy’s latest product, Dairy Love, to donate to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN)....

Taking hands with MealForTwo

1 month - 24 March 2021 | Social Issues

Food security in Namibia remains a big concern and the need for assistance is increasing as more families find themselves in a desperate situation brought...

Changemakers celebrate Independence at Groot Aub

1 month - 23 March 2021 | Social Issues

In the spirit of Independence celebrations, Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers, visited the community of Groot Aub to bring joy to the...

Latest News

Chill with Windhoek Express

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

US support for HIV facilities

22 hours ago | Social Issues

To continue increasing access to HIV services for all people in Namibia, the US Embassy in Namibia has supported the opening of two HIV testing...

Matrix Petroleum headed for Namibia

22 hours ago | Energy

UK based Matrix Petroleum – with operations in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique and Zambia – is set to take on the Namibian market with...

Taking hands for Credit Guarantee...

22 hours ago | Banking

Standard Bank Namibia announced that it has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) to provide collateral cover of 60% for qualifying SMEs applying for...

Global shortage of midwives

22 hours ago | Health

Millions of lives of women and newborns are lost, and millions more experience ill health or injury, because the needs of pregnant women and skills...

Crucial steps to go from...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Life Style

After completing their studies, most graduates will begin their career path and embark on their next stage in life. What many fail to realise is...

Windhoek’s path to economic recovery

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek Economic Recovery Initiative (WERI) was officially presented at the most recent city council meeting.“The initiative aims to promote economic growth and...

CBD says goodbye to old...

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.About two months...

Emilazer takes the lead

1 day - 05 May 2021 | Youth

Scouts of Namibia’s National Youth Representative Emilazer Michael is the new chairperson of the 10-nation Africa Scout Region - Southern Zone Scout Youth Forum.Emilazer (23)...

Load More